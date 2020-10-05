The Central Lions improved their season on Friday with a convincing 49-28 victory over county rival Villa Rica.
It was Central’s second straight win after falling to Temple in the season opener. The Lions started the two-game winning streak with a victory over Whitewater.
Villa Rica, meanwhile, has dropped three-games in a row, including contests to Christian Heritage and Northgate.
This was the 49th meeting between the two cross-county rivals, one of the longest and oldest in the west Georgia area.
Central quarterback Beau Ivy completed eight passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Korben Waldrop hauled in both TD catches from Ivy. Central’s Narada Levette had an all-state performance for the Lions, rushing for an eye-popping 315 yards on 37 carries and four touchdowns.
Villa Rica plays at home against Grady on Friday, while Central travels to Heard County.
It was a good night for other local teams, including victories by Carrollton, Bremen, Mt. Zion and Temple.
Carrollton 34, Dalton 24: Carrollton had played just one game before Friday night’s contest with Dalton, but when the Catamounts came to town, the Trojans looked in mid-season form, winning the contest 34-24.
Carrollton built a 20-3 lead at the half and held off Dalton’s comeback effort in the second half in the Region 5-AAAAAA opener for both teams.
The Catamounts outscored Carrollton 21-14 in the second half, including 14-7 in the final 12 minutes.
Trojan quarterback James McCauley passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Ridley ran for 74 yards and two scores and Christian Lett had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Carrollton improved its record to 1-1 and plays host this week to the Rome Wolves.
Bremen 31, Jackson-Atlanta 21: The Bremen Blue Devils jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the half en route to improving their overall record to 3-2.
With the victory, the Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak that included losses to Pepperell and Raburn County.
Bremen is now off until Oct. 31 when it plays at Callaway.
Cedartown 48, Heard 14: Cedartown scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a victory over previously unbeaten Heard County.
Cedartown extended the lead to 35-7 at the half.
Heard County went into the contest with a 4-0 record after beating South Atlanta, Pepperell, Manchester and Darlington.
Heard County takes on Central at home Friday.
Mt. Zion 35, Dade County 33: The Eagles traveled to the Georgia-Tennessee line Friday night and kept their undefeated record intact with a two-point victory.
The Eagles built a 21-20 lead at the half and spent the final two quarters in a shootout with Dade County.
The Eagles extended the lead to 35-26 after the third quarter.
With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 4-0.
Mt. Zion plays host to the Heritage School from Rome Friday night.
Temple 34, Pepperell 21: The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat Pepperell 34-21.
With the win, Temple improved to 3-2 overall.
The Tigers’ Phillip Johnson rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also threw a halfback pass for a touchdown en route to the Tigers’ victory.
Johnson has rushed for 747 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers through five games.
With the victory, Temple snapped a two-game losing streak. The Tigers went into the last Friday night’s contest after suffering back-to-back losses to Heritage-Ringgold and Cass.
Temple plays at home against B.E.S.T. Academy Friday night,
Bowdon and Haralson County return to action this week: Bowdon and Haralson County were off last Friday, but return to action this week.
The Red Devils take on visiting Trion Friday night. Before their open date, the Red Devils beat Heritage School of Newnan to snap a three-game winning streak.
Haralson County improved to 4-0 with a victory over Model before it took last week off.
The Rebels return to action on the road Friday night at Banks County.
