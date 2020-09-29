The Carrollton Lady Trojans and the Central Lady Lions will renew their volleyball ball rivalry tonight when the two teams get together inside the Carrollton High Gymnasium.
Tonight’s contest also features the Heritage School from Newnan.
Tri-match action gets underway at 5 p.m.
Central comes into the contests with a 16-9 record, while Carrollton brings a 14-14 record into the contests.
Heritage is 13-4 heading into tonight’s tri-matches.
The Lady Hawks are playing in their first season of GHSA competition, but have put together an impressive volleyball resume over the years that includes winning back-to-back state titles in their final two seasons in the Georgia Independent School Association.
Central is led by Charlee Causey with 129 kills and Charleigh Adair with 123 kills. Teammate Savannah Walker has 264 digs.
Mikenki Moreland comes into the contest for Carrollton with 87 kills. Madi Phillips has 73 for the Lady Trojans. Robyn Blackmon has 107 digs for the Lady Trojans.
Bremen vs Vila Rica: In action earlier this week, the Lady Blue Devils held off the Lady Wildcats 2-1. Bremen won the close three-set match 26-24, 21-25 and 16-14.
Villa Rica is scheduled to play at East Paulding on Thursday.
Bremen played Tuesday against Model and Heard County and is also scheduled to play Thursday at Cartersville. That Tri-match also includes Cherokee County.
The Lady Blue Devils have won four matches in a row after knocking off Villa Rica
It’s the second time this year, Bremen has produced a four-game winning streak.
Earlier this season, the Lady Blue Devils put together four wins in a row with victories over Temple, Lithia Springs, Cass and Hiram.
Haralson County: The Lady Rebels brought a 15-7 overall record and a 3-3 region mark into league play against Armuchee and Temple in the tri-match.
Tuesday night’s matches stated a busy week for the Lady Rebels.
Haralson County is set to play Woodland Cartersville in a tri-match that also includes Rockmart Wednesday.
The Lady Rebels play Thursday at Heirway Christian. Lithia Springs will also participate in the tri-match,
Haralson County entered the week with wins in three of its last four matches.
The Lady Rebels knocked off Gordon-Central, Morris Innovative High School-Dalton and Callway.
Haralson County started the season with a pair of three-game winning streaks back in August when it beat Kendrick twice and also knocked off Heirway Christian.
After suffering a loss to LaGrange, Haralson County, started a second three-game winning streak with wihs against Gordon-Central, Woodland and Heard County.
Heard County: The Lady Braves entered the week looking for just their second win of the season.
Heard County hosted rival Bremen and Model on Tuesday.
The Lady Braves are also scheduled to play at Central on Thursday. Volleyball action will also include a match with Callaway.
Temple: The Lady Tigers came into the week with a 4-20 overall record.
Temple began the week’s action with matches on Tuesday against Armuchee and Bremen.
The Lady Tigers’ also play against Heard County and Callaway on Thursday.
Temple entered the week hoping to snap a nine-game losing streak.
The Lady Tigers’ last victory came on Sept. 1 when it swept Pepperell.
