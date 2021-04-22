Central High School’s boys and girls track and field teams brought home the Region 7-4A championship trophies after two days of competition Monday and Tuesday at Southeast Whitfield High in Dalton.
The girls team won first place with a whopping total of 223 points in 17 events with nine first-place individual finishes. Heritage-Catoosa placed second at 130 points.
The Lion boys won by 20 points with 137 points to 117 by Cedartown and had three first-place winners.
Top honors for the ladies went to Janea Adams with a total of 28 points scored across three events, and for the boys it was Jordan Dave for earning a total of 26 points across three events.
Central’s girls results
- Janea Adams won the 100 meters in 12.38 and was second in the 200 meters
- Chyna Johnson was fourth in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and 100 hurdles.
- Madelyn Hull won the triple jump in 35-2.5 and was second in the long jump and 300 hurdles.
- Allana Adams was fourth in the 300 hurdles
- Kamry McEwen won the 400 meters in 1:01.35
- Zoey Haberland was third in the 400 meters and 800 meters
- Aliyah Ayers was second in the 800 meters
- Lucy Barker was third in the 1,600 meters and second in the 3,200 meters
- Anna Ayers was fourth in the 1,600 meters
- Em Jones won the pole vault in 7-06
- Mary-Beth Griffin was second in pole vault
- Lucy Wilkinson was fourth in pole vault
- Kayli Miller won the discus throw in 100-10.5 and shot put in 36-01
- Rachel Wilson was fourth in shot put
- Central High won 4x100 relay (Johnson, Adams, McEwen, Chancie Powers) in 51.66
- Central High won 4x400 relay (Aliyah Ayers, Anna Ayers, Haberland, McEwen) in 4:26.69
- Central High won 4x800 relay (Aliyah Ayers, Anna Ayers, Barker, Mallory Rose) in 11:01.71
Central boys results
- Jordan Dave won the 100 meters in 11.04 and the 200 meters in 23.05
- Dionte Parker was third in the 300 hurdles
- Jojo Bell was third in the 110 hurdles
- Juliuz Walton was fourth in the 110 hurdles
- Jack Hood was fourth in pole vault
- Kade Turner was second in high jump
- Kameron Edge was third in high jump, long jump and triple jump
- Latson Conerly was second in pole vault
- Destin Smith won pole vault in 11 feet
- Courtland Caldwell was third in discus throw
- Tray Hodges was fourth in discus throw
- Central High was third in 4x100 relay (Dave, Walton, Parker, Jaylen White)
- Central High was third in 4x400 relay (Dreshen Parker, Dionte Parker, White, Hood)