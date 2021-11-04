Celebrating the Series: Parade begins at noon

In celebration of their first World Series championship since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are having a parade beginning in Fulton County and proceeding to Truist Park.
The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.
Braves Country is invited to line the parade route to cheer on their World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Fans can also watch the parade and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets will be free but must be reserved in advance. Tickets and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park were available Thursday www.Braves.com/parade.
To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday, November 5, during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Fans are strongly recommended to pre-purchase parking.