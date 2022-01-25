Earlier this month, Carroll County Recreation Department announced on their Facebook page that they will be partnering with the West Georgia Bombers to introduce Spring Training this year for the Carroll County Recreation Department.
These spring training sessions will be held on Jan. 29, Feb. 5, and Feb. 12.
The 8-under group will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon, the 10-under group will be from 12:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., and the 12-under and 14-under groups will be from 2-3:30 p.m.
These sessions will feature hitting, fielding, and pitching. The cost is $20 per athlete per session, and there is a 20 athlete maximum per group. Registration is through Carroll County Rec Department. Payment will be on the day of the session through West Georgia Bombers.