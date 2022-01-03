CARTER'S CAREER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Siera Carter scored a career-high and the Wolves held off a red-hot Christian Brothers team on Sunday afternoon, winning 83-78 on the road in Gulf South Conference play.
Carter, the senior from East Point, scored 30 points, topping her previous career high from earlier this year by a pair of points. It was the first 30-point performance by a UWG women’s basketball player in nearly five years.
CBU had a red-hot shooting night from the three-point arc, pouring in 17 three-pointers in the contest. West Georgia didn’t do too shabby from long range as for the third time this season, they had at least 10 triples made, hitting 11 in the win.
The opening quarter saw each team race out of the gate, combining for eight three pointers in the first period. CBU hit five triples in the first 10 minutes, but the Wolves hung right in there and the game was tied 20-20 at the end of one.
West Georgia stayed hot into the second quarter, fueled by Siera Carter who scored 17 first half points. The Wolves ended the first half shooting 16-of-33 from the field including eighth three-pointers. Christian Brothers didn’t slow much, finishing the half with nine three-pointers, but West Georgia was able to take a 43-38 lead into the break.
In the third, West Georgia was able to build as much as a 14-point lead, but the Bucs didn’t go away that easy. CBU hit a trio of three-pointers in the final two minutes enabling them to cut the deficit to 61-54 by the start of the final quarter.
CBU came roaring back in the final 10 minutes, as on three straight possessions, the Bucs hit three-pointers to take a 72-70 lead with 3:59 to go in the contest.
The teams traded two lead changes in the final minutes of the game, but with less than a minute to go, Carter took over with a steal and a fast break lay-up that proved to be the game-winning basket as it made it 79-78, Wolves.
From there, Carter made two free throws to give the Wolves a three-point lead with 10 seconds left. On CBU’s inbound play, Zaria Bankston was able to force a turnover and then converted at the line to give UWG the road victory.
Carter finished the game 10-of-18 from the field including 5-of-8 from three-point range. She became the first player since De’Ashia Jones in 2017 to score 30 points in a game. Jones scored 33 in an overtime win over Union on January 17, 2017.
On Sunday, three Wolves joined Carter in double-figures as Tahya Cambell had 13, Jaylin Austin had 12, and Mariah Holder had 11. Carter led West Georgia on the glass with eight rebounds.
West Georgia returns home on Wednesday to take on Delta State in a 7:30 p.m. GSC contest from The Coliseum.