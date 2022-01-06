Another exceptional performance from Siera Carter highlighted a big UWG home win as the women’s basketball team defeated Delta State 74-60 at The Coliseum on Wednesday night in Gulf South Conference play.
For the second consecutive game, Carter eclipsed the 25-point mark, finishing with 27 on Wednesday, and recorded a double-double in the process with 12 rebounds.
West Georgia (6-6, 3-4 GSC) never trailed in the contest as they won their second consecutive game and first GSC game at home. Delta State (7-5, 5-2 GSC) struggled from long range, shooting just 7-of-28 from the three-point line. Conversely, West Georgia poured in nine three-pointers and was 23-of-24 from the free-throw line.
In the first quarter, West Georgia hit three three-pointers and led 17-11 after 10 minutes. The Wolves eventually got up by 13 in the second quarter, but the Lady Statesmen closed the half on a 13-2 run to make it a 32-30 contest at halftime.
The Wolves went up by as much as 17 in the third quarter, hitting their largest lead on three straight free throws from Tahya Campbell.
The lead was 14 at that start of the fourth quarter, and Delta State fought back to make it a three-point game at 60-57 with 4:25 to go in the game. Carter then scored 10 of her 26 points in the final four minutes to close out the game. The East Point native missed her final free throw of the game, but finished the game 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
It was the third double-double of carter’s career, and was a season-high in rebounds. Carter also dished out six assists and had two steals in the win.
Campbell also found double figures with 14, as did Zaria Bankston who finished with 10. Jaylin Austin had eight points and seven boards for the Wolves.
Delta State got 18 points from T.K. Hicks and Moriah Hurst in the loss.
The Wolves are back on the road on Saturday, traveling to Mississippi College for a 3 p.m. contest from Clinton, Mississippi.