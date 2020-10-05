Carrollton cross country runners shined Saturday at the Class 6-7 A Division of the Alexander/ASICS Invitational.
Lady Trojan Mylah Land (19:50) won the girls’ race and Collin Jones (15:44) captured the boy’s race as part of the school’s successful day.
Carrollton’s Will Jennings (16:17) finished in second place for the Trojans.
The effort by Jones and Jennings helped Carrollton finish with 97 points, winding up second in the team competition.
Also for Carrollton’s boys, Peter Ivester (17:15) finished in 29th place, Jeb Jackson (17:18) finished 31st, and Liam Laney (17:29) was 37th,
The Lady Trojans ended the day in third place with 148 points. Alexia Walter (21:30) was 20th, Lydia Baldizon (21:56) was 27th, Lydia Baldizon (22:19) was 38th and Anna Kate Ware (22:31) was 45th.
In the boys Class 1-3A division, Bremen finished seventh overall with 230 points.
The Blue Devils were led by Carl Spivey’s (16:47) third-place performance. Bremen’s Owen Clotfelter (18:10) was 25th, Eugene Shaw (19:26) was 66th, Shoya Nagashima (19:34) and Brady Price (19:34.88) was 70th.
Bremen didn’t have enough runners to count toward a team total in the girl’s division, but Brianna Muldoon (27:24) was 82nd overall in the girl’s race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.