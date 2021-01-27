Carrollton wins behind Flournoy's record night

In what’s already been a special season on the hardwood, Carrollton High senior De’Mauri Flournoy set two more standards for the Lady Trojan program as she and her teammates continue to roll through Region 5-6A competition.
Head coach Shon Thomaston reported that, in a road trip to East Paulding High Tuesday, Flournoy scored a record 51 points (on the strength of a record 11 made 3-point attempts). Her game total almost matched Carrollton’s output in Tuesday’s second half (52), the final score reading 88-47. Ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, the Lady Trojans are unbeaten in the region at 8-0 and 18-1 overall.
Flournoy is already the all-time leading scorer for the Carrollton Girls basketball program — a milestone she set Jan. 9 at Villa Rica — and is closing in on 2,000 career points, Thomaston said. The 5-8 guard is signed to play at Vanderbilt.
In the East Paulding game, Carrollton led 36-31 at the half, then scored 52 in the second half.
“It was a complete team effort,” said Thomaston. “We didn’t play well in the first half. At halftime we had a conversation. (In the second half), defensively, we smothered (East Paulding), forced turnovers that led to easy baskets.”
Flournoy was the beneficiary of those defensive efforts on the offensive end, and Thomaston said that’s because she has unselfish teammates.
“They knew she was having a good night and kept feeding her the ball,” he said.
Kanija Daniel, a 5-11 sophomore, recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
For the remainder of the regular season, Carrollton’s aim is to maintain first place in 5-6A. The prize for that is hosting the region tournament. What favors the Lady Trojans is that five of the six remaining games are at home, including a contest with Alexander Friday evening and Saturday’s 2 p.m. tip-off vs. Dalton High.
“We expect to host region,” said Thomaston. “We are ready for any challenge.”