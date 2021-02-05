Carrollton swims to the State Championships

Editor's note: The following story about Carrollton High's qualifiers in the GHSA Class 6A swimming championships was inadvertently left out of the Feb. 5 edition of The Times-Georgian. We apologize for this oversight. The 6A meet at Georgia Tech took place starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 5.
Five Carrollton High School student-athletes will compete in the 2021 GHSA Class 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships this evening (Feb. 5) at Georgia Tech.
"I got a lot of young talent," said Kim Ussery, the head swimming coach at CHS, about her team. "They're hungry and they want it."
All five athletes will compete in relay competitions, and two of them will battle for medals in solo competitions.
Junior Micah Patton (backstroke), senior Collin Jones (breaststroke), sophomore Canon Meyer (butterfly) and sophomore Zeke Ussery (freestyle) will compete in the 200 medley relay. And Meyer, Patton and twin brothers, Collin and Justin Jones, will compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
"I think it's incredible that my guys qualified in all three relays," Coach Ussery said. "That's a first for me."
Meyer will also compete in the 100 butterfly race. Justin Jones will compete in the individual 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle races.
Justin Jones, who is a senior and boys' team captain, qualified for the state championships every year since his freshman year. This year he qualified for every individual freestyle and relay event. However, he can only compete in two individual races.
"I feel like I went into this season with a preconceived notion that I was already going (to the championship)," he said. "I'm super excited because it's another shot for me to show how much I've grown and improved over the last year and help the team."
In preparation for the championship, Jones offered advice to his younger teammates: "Stay positive, stay hyped, don't bring yourself down if we start off the meet not as fast as we would like to. Just do your best."
Unlike previous years, medalists are determined by their competition times instead of competing in a final. No spectators or media are allowed in the venue either. Unfortunately, that includes sophomore Brantley Colquitt who is the team's alternate for the relays.
"He has been training hard," Coach Ussery said. "I love the fact that he has been there for us even though he won't be allowed inside the building."
Although spectators are not allowed, NFHS Network will live-stream the competition and live results will be available on the "Meet Mobile: Swim" app.