Carrollton senior Collin Jones is a busy three-sport athlete for the Trojans.
And this week, he might as well have a gigantic bullseye stitched across his shirt. That’s because he’s the favorite to win the Class AAAAAA boys cross country title Friday afternoon.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone’s life, but Jones is doing his best to adjust to the new normal, and it hasn’t stopped him from going out with a blaze of glory his senior year.
“When it first broke out, it was tough to transition,” he said. “I had to adjust to the way I was working out. By spring and early summer, there were so many precautions in place. Once we got used to it, I was able to adjust both mentally and physically.”
Jones is also a young man with a bright future that might one day include practicing law.
However, before thinking about his future career plans, Jones has something a little more immediate on his mind: winning the Class AAAAAA cross country title Friday afternoon when he and his Trojan teammates compete in their backyard.
Carrollton High School has hosted the annual GHSA state cross country meet in all classifications since 1994, and Jones should be the favorite to keep the individual title close to home this year.
Runners in the boys Class AAAAAA begin their quest at noon Friday afternoon.
Jones’ stock rose two weeks ago, after capturing the Region 5-AAAAAA crown.
He currently has turned in the best time among the state’s other Class AAAAAA runners.
Jones won the region title with a personal best time of 15:30.
“I was thrilled with my time, and winning the race made it even more special,” he said.
Jones didn’t just cross the finish line in front of the rest of the pack; he dominated it.
The second-place finisher, Rome’s Patrick Motes, finished with a time of 15:55.
“I am excited and confident that I can win it,” he said.
Jones has a passion for endurance sports.
Besides his cross country stellar performances, he also excels for the Trojans’ track and field team, competing in the mile and two-mile events.
Jones also adds swimming to the hectic schedule, taking to the pool in the wintertime for Carrollton. A victory in Friday afternoon’s state cross country race would put an exclamation point on what has already been a highly decorated high school career.
One thing, whether he wins the final cross country race of his high school career or not, his college future is already set.
After high school, Jones will compete for the University of Alabama, where he plans to major in accounting before eventually heading off to law school.
Jones lived in Illinois before his family relocated to Carrollton, and early on, he played recreation baseball before turning his athletic endeavors to cross country, swimming and track.
Competing in cross country has been an excellent adventure for Jones, allowing him to run against some of the best high school cross country runners throughout the United States.
Last year, Jones qualified and competed in the Footlocker Invitational in Charlotte.
It was a perfect measuring stick for the talented runner as he finished 25th.
“That was an exciting event because it gave me a chance to run against some of the best people in the country,” Jones said.
There is an upside for Jones competing in all three of the sports.
First, he stays in shape year-round, and since one sport pretty much leads into the other, there is little downtime.
“I love to swim, but it is not my best sport,” he said. “My twin brother is the swimmer in the family.”
