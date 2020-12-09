When you think of high school football in Georgia, Carrollton and Valdosta are among the most successful teams of all time.
Both programs have written amazing resumes that have made them the envy of high school teams, not just around the state but around the country.
There are many other similarities between the two towns. Both are county seats, both have large universities, and both are situated 14 miles from the border of another state. But Valdosta surpasses Carrollton in terms of population, and its high school is the state's winningest team with 938 victories, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association's website.
Because of its reputation on the gridiron, the city of Valdosta is known as Winnersville. Several websites credit the Wildcats as the most successful team in the nation, with 24 state titles to go along with their win total.
Even so, the Trojans have no reason to hang their heads.
Carrollton has also compiled an impressive list of victories and milestones, winning 693 games and earning seven state titles. In fact, Trojan wins put them in the top 10 for all-time victories in the state.
Despite each team’s long history of playing football that dates back more than 100 years, they have never competed against each other.
But that will all change on Friday.
The Wildcats will be boarding their buses and taking the 277-mile trip north to Grisham Stadium for a Class AAAAAA Elite 8 playoff battle with the Trojans. Friday night's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Carrollton head coach Sean Calhoun said his team is not intimidated by all the history Valdosta will bring to Grisham Stadium.
“Our kids just want to play,” Calhoun said. “They don’t really care who it is. We have talked about it being Valdosta and the reputation that school has, but they really don’t care about all of that.”
Carrollton comes into the contest with a 7-2 record and playoff victories against Winder-Barrow and Sprayberry.
The Trojans entered the playoffs as Region 5-AAAAAA champs.
Valdosta is 6-4 and has knocked off Lovejoy and Evans in the postseason to set up Friday's showdown that has been over 100 years in the making.
Calhoun said his team has done a great job of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and has not let the uncertainty it has created distract them.
“I am just so proud of the way our kids have handled things,” Calhoun said. “We were never really sure from one week to the next what was going to happen. Our coaches did a great job helping us stay focused. I have to give a big shoutout to [our] parents too. They did a great job of adapting and changing on the fly so they could get their kids where they needed to be.”
The Trojans went a month between their first and second games due to postponements and cancellations. The team lost the first game of the season to Collins Hill and then stumbled late in the year, dropping a contest to Alexander in a region upset.
However, the Trojans bounced back and have dominated their last three games.
The season’s resume includes a 52-0 victory against Paulding County. They have outscored their opponents 325-147. And they have spread the wealth all year, getting big plays from the offense, defense, and special teams.
Quarterback James McCauley, who moved into Carrollton this year from New York, has fit in from the beginning.
“He is just a great kid,” Calhoun said. “One of the things you always worry about when somebody moves in as he did over the summer is, will he fit in in the locker room. He adjusted quickly and really became part of our program. He had to adjust to a different way of life moving from New York, but he would fit in wherever he played. He is that type of young man.”
McCauley has shown his ability to throw the ball to several wide receivers this year. In last week’s victory, he connected with Grant Briscoe on a 21-yard TD pass.
Running backs have been an important part of Carrollton’s success, and the Trojans go four-deep at the position.
Keshawn Ridley rushed for 174 yards and two TDS in last week’s victory against Sprayberry, while Christian Lett also had a two-touchdown performance. Two freshmen running backs, Bryce Hicks and Kelvin Hill, have also burst on the scene in their first year of varsity competition.
Like Ridley, Lett, Hicks, and Hill have had games in which they rushed for 100-yards or more.
David Johns has shown his ability to get to the football from the defensive side. He enters the Valdosta game with eight interceptions.
“He told the coaching staff that he just wanted to be on the field and contributing,” Calhoun said. “He has done that.”
Several other defensive players are coming off of standout performances in last week’s game. Jared Nedd had eight tackles, including two for a loss and a sack.
Jahel Ekanemsang joined Johns with an interception while Juan Carlos Nieves and Brock Bibee each had sacks.
Valdosta is led by head coach Rush Propst.
Along with his success in both Alabama and Georgia, he also brings in an element of controversy. Propst was the head coach at Hoover High School in Alabama and Colquitt County in Georgia, where he has won seven state titles, including two at Colquitt, before resigning from both schools.
After he stepped down at Colquitt, he temporarily lost his teaching certificate in Georgia. Once it was reinstated, Valdosta hired Propst to lead the school’s football team starting this year.
His career with the Wildcats also got off to a rough start.
The Wildcats were forced to forfeit their first game of the season against Warner Robins when highly recruited quarterback Jake Garcia was ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association.
Garcia had moved to Georgia when his home state of California decided not to have a fall football season because of COVID-19. He was looking for a place to play his final year of high school football, even though he had already satisfied graduation requirements and had verbally committed to the University of Southern California.
There is a lengthy Wikipedia site dedicated to the highs and lows that have followed Propst's career. However, there is no doubt that Propst can coach. His career record is 299-92.
This year he has added to his successful resume by leading the Wildcats to the playoffs as the second seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA.
The Wildcats enjoyed their most success in the middle of the season when they won three games in a row, beating Westside, Northside, and Houston County. They have outscored their opponents 293-165.
Calhoun knows this is a game the entire Carrollton community is looking forward to seeing.
“It is a game between two historic programs. It’s a little surprising the two teams have never met before, but I know our fans are looking forward to the game. I am sure their fans are, too,” Calhoun said.