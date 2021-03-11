In two recent tennis contests against region opposition, Carrollton High’s Trojans emerged unscathed with shutout wins.
Carrollton defeated Dalton High 5-0. Winning were Aidan Coleman, Will Nixon, and Adam Rakestraw in singles, as were the doubles teams of Matthew Harvey/Nicholas Hawkins and Rhett Gaston/Luke Peeler.
Carrollton defeated Paulding County High 5-0. Winning were Aidan Coleman, Will Nixon, and Rhett Gaston in singles. Winning in doubles were Matthew Harvey/Nicholas Hawkins and Luke Peeler/Adam Rakestraw.