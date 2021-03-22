CARROLLTON GIRLS
Jada Marsh, winner of the discus (115-04) and shot put (33-06)
Payton Phillips, winner of the pole vault (13-00.25)
Kayla Pinkard, winner of the triple jump (37-10); second in high jump (4-10); fourth in 300 hurdles
Jayla Gilbert, second in discus (101-02)
Shamari Vaughn, third in long jump (15-03.5)
Aubrey Dishman, third in high jump (4-08); fifth in 800 meters
Kalani Witherspoon, third in 100 hurdles (16.06); fifth in 300 hurdles; sixth in long jump
4x400-meter relay, fourth
Marneja Daniel, fifth in shot put
Madison Phillips, fifth in pole vault
Scout Jennings, sixth in 200 meters
Alexia Walter, seventh in 3,200 meters
Kyla Harley, eighth in 400 meters
Riley Alexander, eighth in 3,200 meters; ninth in 1,600 meters
Dru Green, eight in discus
Davionna Green, eighth in shot put
Kylie Bearden, ninth in 800 meters
Julianna Batts, ninth in 300 hurdles and triple jump
Shamari Vaughn, 10th in 400 meters
Aniya Flournoy, 10th in long jump
CARROLLTON BOYS
Zaylin Cook, winner of the 110 hurdles (15.26); third in 300 hurdles (41.13); sixth in triple jump
Collin Jones, winner of 800 meters (1:58.84); second in 3,200 meters (9:37.13)
Grant Briscoe, winner of pole vault (15)
Mike Higgins, second in long jump (6-02)
Kareem Nazim, third in pole vault ((13-04); sixth in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; 10th in triple jump
Jaylen Marsh, third in 400 meters (51.06)
David Johns, third in 110 hurdles (15.67)
Taariq Miles, third in 200 meters (22.63)
Montavious Holts, third in discus (129-07) and shot put (46-11)
Amare Hall, third in long jump (19-11); fourth in high jump and triple jump; 10th in 200 meters
Justin Parham, fifth in 400 meters; sixth in 800 meters
Will Jennings, fifth in 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters
Kayvion Copeland, sixth in 400 meters
Takare Lipscomp, seventh in long jump
Wyatt Jackson, eight in pole vault
Joshua Sipes, eight in 1,600 meters
Donovan McCoy, ninth in 100 meters
Peter Ivester, ninth in 800 meters
Jeb Jackson, ninth in 3,200 meters
Hagan Russell, 10th in 1,600 meters
FROM BREMEN HIGH
Brooklyn Kierbow, third in girls pole vault (10-4)
Noelle Hambrick, fourth in girls pole vault
FROM HEARD COUNTY HIGH
Bailey Scarborough, sixth in boys pole vault
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Carrollton — 125
Rome — 80
Central-Phenix City — 78
Woodland-Stockbridge — 72
Creekview — 55
Starrs Mill — 54
Allatoona — 50
New Manchester — 45
Cedar Grove — 39
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Carrollton — 154
New Manchester — 116
Starrs Mill — 60
Rome — 49
Creekside — 47
Calhoun — 45
Creekview — 42
Allatoona — 40