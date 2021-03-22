CARROLLTON GIRLS

Jada Marsh, winner of the discus (115-04) and shot put (33-06)

Payton Phillips, winner of the pole vault (13-00.25)

Kayla Pinkard, winner of the triple jump (37-10); second in high jump (4-10); fourth in 300 hurdles

Jayla Gilbert, second in discus (101-02)

Shamari Vaughn, third in long jump (15-03.5)

Aubrey Dishman, third in high jump (4-08); fifth in 800 meters

Kalani Witherspoon, third in 100 hurdles (16.06); fifth in 300 hurdles; sixth in long jump

4x400-meter relay, fourth

Marneja Daniel, fifth in shot put

Madison Phillips, fifth in pole vault

Scout Jennings, sixth in 200 meters

Alexia Walter, seventh in 3,200 meters

Kyla Harley, eighth in 400 meters

Riley Alexander, eighth in 3,200 meters; ninth in 1,600 meters

Dru Green, eight in discus

Davionna Green, eighth in shot put

Kylie Bearden, ninth in 800 meters

Julianna Batts, ninth in 300 hurdles and triple jump

Shamari Vaughn, 10th in 400 meters

Aniya Flournoy, 10th in long jump

CARROLLTON BOYS

Zaylin Cook, winner of the 110 hurdles (15.26); third in 300 hurdles (41.13); sixth in triple jump

Collin Jones, winner of 800 meters (1:58.84); second in 3,200 meters (9:37.13)

Grant Briscoe, winner of pole vault (15)

Mike Higgins, second in long jump (6-02)

Kareem Nazim, third in pole vault ((13-04); sixth in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; 10th in triple jump

Jaylen Marsh, third in 400 meters (51.06)

David Johns, third in 110 hurdles (15.67)

Taariq Miles, third in 200 meters (22.63)

Montavious Holts, third in discus (129-07) and shot put (46-11)

Amare Hall, third in long jump (19-11); fourth in high jump and triple jump; 10th in 200 meters

Justin Parham, fifth in 400 meters; sixth in 800 meters

Will Jennings, fifth in 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters

Kayvion Copeland, sixth in 400 meters

Takare Lipscomp, seventh in long jump

Wyatt Jackson, eight in pole vault

Joshua Sipes, eight in 1,600 meters

Donovan McCoy, ninth in 100 meters

Peter Ivester, ninth in 800 meters

Jeb Jackson, ninth in 3,200 meters

Hagan Russell, 10th in 1,600 meters

FROM BREMEN HIGH

Brooklyn Kierbow, third in girls pole vault (10-4)

Noelle Hambrick, fourth in girls pole vault

FROM HEARD COUNTY HIGH

Bailey Scarborough, sixth in boys pole vault

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Carrollton — 125

Rome — 80

Central-Phenix City — 78

Woodland-Stockbridge — 72

Creekview — 55

Starrs Mill — 54

Allatoona — 50

New Manchester — 45

Cedar Grove — 39

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Carrollton — 154

New Manchester — 116

Starrs Mill — 60

Rome — 49

Creekside — 47

Calhoun — 45

Creekview — 42

Allatoona — 40