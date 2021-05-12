Carrollton High hosts state track meet this weekend

An estimated 6 to 8,000 boys and girls high school track performers and fans from throughout the state will pour into Carrollton and Grisham Stadium this weekend for the 2021 Georgia High School Associations’s State Championship Track Meet for two of the states largest classifications, Classes 5A and 6A.
This will be the first high school state title track meet in Georgia since the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
The three-day event begins at noon on Thursday afternoon and concludes with the presentation of state championship trophies at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are extremely proud to be hosting the state meet again. It has become a tradition for our city and Carrollton High to host the state title meets in track and other sports,” said Paul Fitz-Simons, CHS athletic director.
Hundreds of volunteers are called on each spring to man the gates and concessions stands and assist in running the numerous preliminaries and finals.
“From parents to teachers to former local participants in the meet, we probably have well over a hundred folks that are needed to put on an event like this. It’s a tremendous amount of work, and were are greatly indebted to our volunteers, some of who have been doing this for years,” Fitz-Simons added.
Carrollton High is one of three sites across the state to host the Georgia High School Association State Championship Track Meets. While CHS is staging the events for Classes 5A and 7A and the Wheelchair/Ambulatory, Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany is hosting Classes 3A, 4A, and Class A Public, and McEachern High School in Powder Springs is the site for Classes 2A, 7A, and Class A Private.
Athletics officials at Carrollton High will have little time to rest following completion of the state title track meet Saturday night since they will also be hosting the Class 6A Boys and Girls State Championship Golf Tournament at Carrollton’s Sunset Hills Country Club that tees off Monday and concludes Tuesday afternoon.
CHS also has served as host of the State Championship Cross Country Meet each November for many years that brings hundreds of boy and girl runners from all seven classifications throughout Georgia to Carrollton.
GHSA STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS & GIRLS
Classes 5A, 6A, Wheelchair, Ambulatory
Carrollton High School May 13-15
Thursday, May 13, 2021 — Session 1
Session I — All Field Events and 1600 Meter Run Finals
Noon High Jump — 5A Boys, 6A Girls Pole Vault — 6A Boys, 5A Girls Discus Throw — 6A Boys, 6A Girls Shot Put — 5A Boys, 5A Girls Long Jump — 6A Girls Triple Jump — 5A Boys
2:00 p.m. Wheelchair Shot Put
2:30 p.m. High Jump — 6A Boys, 5A Girls Pole Vault — 6A Girls, 5A Boys Discus Throw — 5A Girls, 5A Boys Shot Put — 6A Girls, 6A Boys Long Jump — 6A Boys, 5A Girls Triple Jump — 6A Girls
4:30 p.m. Ambulatory Shot Put — Boys, Discus Throw — Girls
5:00 p.m. Long Jump — 5A Boys Triple Jump — 6A Boys, 5A Girls
5:30 p.m. Ambulatory Discus Throw — Boys, Shot Put — Girls
7:00 p.m. 1600 Meter Run Final
Friday, May 14, 2021 — Session II
Noon 4 X 800 Meter Relay — FINALS (one section each classification, two alleys)
Qualifying Heats for Running Events and 4x800 Meter Relay, 3200 Meter Run Finals
1:00 p.m. 4 X 100 Meter Relay
1:40 p.m. 400 Meter Dash
2:20 p.m. 100 Meter Dash
3:00 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles / 110 Meter Hurdles
3:50 p.m. 800 Meter Run (one-turn stagger)
4:30 p.m. 200 Meter Dash
5:10 p.m. 300 Meter Low Hurdles / 300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles
6:00 p.m. 3,200 Meter Run — FINALS
7:00 p.m. 4 X 400 Meter Relay
Saturday, May 15, 2021 — Session III
Noon 4 X 100 Meter Relay
Finals for Running Events
12:40 p.m. 400 Meter Dash
1:10 p.m. 100 Meter Dash
1:40 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles / 110 Meter Hurdles
2:20 p.m. Wheelchair 800 Meter (one-turn stagger)
2:30 p.m. 800 Meter Run (one-turn stagger)
3:00 p.m. 200 Meter Dash
3:30 p.m. Wheelchair 200 Meter
3:40 p.m. 300 Meter Low Hurdles / 300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles
4:20 p.m. 4 X 400 Meter Relay
5:00 p.m. Presentation of Trophies