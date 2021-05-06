Special to The Times-Georgian
The newest members of the Carrollton High Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame — John Grooms, Catherine Hardy Lavender, Donny Wysoczynski, Meghan McGovern Davis, Glenn Holmes, Rob Tallent, Kenyata Hendrix, Taylor Lujan and Vicki Padgett Riggs — were honored Sunday during an induction ceremony held at the Mabry Arts Center.
The 2020 inductees were honored a year late because the pandemic prevented the event from taking place last year.
Grooms, Class of 1969, was a two-sport athlete who competed in football and track. The Trojans captured a state runner-up title his senior year and won a North Georgia Champion title as well. Grooms broke his record for 120-yard high hurdles his senior year and still holds the Carrollton High record with a time of 14.9.
Lavender was a student-athlete at Carroll County Training School before playing basketball at Fort Valley State. When the track coach saw how fast she could run, she was recruited to run for the school’s track team. In 1952, Lavender won an Olympic gold medal in Helsinki in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.9. She also competed in the United States Trials in the 200-meter relay with a time of 24.3.
Lavender passed away in 2017; her nephew stood in her place at the induction banquet.
Wysoczynski, salutatorian of the Class of 2001, was recognized for his exceptional golf career. In his junior year, he was runner-up in the state championship match. As a senior, he was recognized as the 2001 Male Athlete of the Year. After graduating, the three-time Carrollton High golf MVP went on to the University of Georgia where he continued playing at the next level. He was named an SEC Academic Honoree in 2003.
Davis, Class of 2007, was a two-sport athlete who competed in gymnastics and competitive cheerleading. As a freshman, she helped the varsity competitive cheerleading team earn a state championship title in 2003. The team won the state title again her sophomore year. Davis was named the MVP for the varsity cheerleading squad as a junior. As captain of the cheerleading team her senior year, she received the MVP award for the second time in addition to making the GHSA All-State Cheerleading Team.
Glenn Holmes, a long-time photographer in the Carrollton community, was inducted into the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame in the special category. Holmes, a 1969 graduate, made an impact serving as the official photographer for Trojan athletics for more than three decades. Holmes spent numerous Friday nights in Grisham Stadium capturing special moments for families, fans and historical records.
In November 2020, Holmes was recognized by superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus and principal David Brooks for his service through the years.
Tallent, Class of 1989, was a two-sport athlete who played football and baseball during his four years at Carrollton. Tallent was the kicker for the football team for all four years. He played under coach Charlie Grisham and coach Ben Scott.
In July of 1989, Tallent was selected by GHSA to represent the Trojans and state as the kicker for the Georgia team in the annual Georgia-Florida All-Star game. He still holds the record for the longest field goal in Carrollton history at 52 yards.
Hendrix, Class of 2013, was a superstar in basketball for the Trojans. She was the All-Region Player of the Year in 2012 and was the All-Area Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012. Hendrix ranked third in points scored at 1,620, 19th in rebounds with 413, fourth in assists with 432, third in steals at 350, second in three-point field goals at 237, and ranked fourth in blocks at 62.
In 2013, Hendrix signed with Savannah State University to play at the collegiate level. She graduated in 2017.
Riggs was a graduate of the Class of 1995. She lettered all four years on the coed golf team. As a senior, Riggs won the girls’ division state AAA championship. She received a scholarship to Coastal Carolina University. During her time there, she was awarded MVP for the CCU golf team as well as All-Conference for the Big South Conference. Riggs set three school records for low tournament score and placed third in the Conference Tournament.
Although he was unable to attend the banquet, Class of 2015 graduate Taylor Lujan was inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame Sunday. Lujan is a four-time GHSA state wrestling champion, of which there have been very few. His high school career record is an astonishing 223-1.
In addition to his GHSA accomplishments, while at Carrollton, Lujan was able to capture a national title at the most prestigious pre-season tournament in the country — the Super 32. Lujan was a four-time Academic All-American as well as a two-time Fila Cadet National All-American. He finished his high school career being ranked No. 4 in the nation at his weight.
After high school, Lujan went on to wrestle at the University of Northern Iowa. He was a four-time NCAA qualifier, a three-time conference champion, and finished his senior season as the top-ranked wrestler in the country for his weight. He was named an All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Lujan, only 24, is currently chasing his dream to be an Olympic champion. He missed the Hall of Fame induction because he was tied up competing in the senior national tournament the day before, capturing the championship title that automatically qualified him for the World Team Trials this fall.