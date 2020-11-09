Carrollton didn’t have the finish at the Class 6A Cross-Country Championship it had hoped for, but Trojans coach Jimmy Sorrells found plenty of positives from the meet.
The program’s boys team placed fifth overall with two runners finishing in the top-10 on its home course last week.
On the girls side, the Trojans placed ninth overall.
“The one good thing out of the meet is that both programs finished in the top-10,” Sorrells said. “I feel good, real good about having two runners in the top six. We are a little disappointed that we didn’t earn a trophy.”
Sophomore Will Jennings paced the Trojans with a time of 16 minutes, 47.75 seconds for a third-place finish. Teammate Collin Jones, a senior and the region champion, had a time of 16:58 to place sixth overall as the second Trojan to cross the finish line.
Cambridge had 108 points to win the boys team title, its second since 2017. South Effingham had 117 points to place second and region foe Alexander placed third with 126 points. Richmond Hill had 144 points for fourth and Carrollton finished with 178 points for fifth place.
Like the boys teams, the girls were also paced by a sophomore runner. Alexia Walter had a time of 22:22.89 to finish 49th overall and was the first Carrollton runner to cross the finish line.
Sorrells says the program showed it is headed in the right direction after moving up in classification this school year and placing two spots higher than last season.
As members of Class 5A last season, Carrollton finished seventh on the boys side and was No. 15 in the girls race.
“We are still making progress,” Sorrells said.
Although the Trojans will be losing Collin Jones next season to graduation, Sorrels said Jennings is ready to step into the spotlight.
As a freshman last season, Jennings placed 14th overall at the Class 5A meet, and was a little over nine seconds from the lead at last week’s state meet.
“Will has really honed in his skills,” Sorrells said. “He is starting to realize that he can potentially be a state champion. Like Collin, we see a lot of potential in Will for the future.”
Although Jones didn’t get the state champion to end his career before heading to Alabama, Sorrells said he has left his mark on the program.
“After the race, Collin said he felt he let the program down,” Sorrells said. “I told him that wasn’t the case. You don’t always have your best race each time. Sixth is a good day. He has helped raise the standard for our program.”
Sorrells said the groundwork has been laid for the program to be a championship contender. Carrollton spent a great deal of the season ranked No. 1 in most cross country polls.
“We want to be one of the teams that is regularly up there,” he said. “We want to be in that conversation when it comes to top programs. We don’t want to be that one-hit wonder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.