Carrollton girls advance to state title game

The Carrollton High Lady Trojans didn’t let the uncertainty of playing through a pandemic this season derail them from their ultimate goal of playing for a GHSA Class AAAAAA state title.
On Friday night, the Lady Trojans took a giant leap toward making it happen when they advanced to next week’s championship with a dominating 73-48 victory over visiting Lovejoy.
Carrollton will meet Westlake in the Class AAAAAA title game inside the Macon Coliseum Friday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Westlake advanced to the championship with a 68-30 victory over River Ridge.
The Trojans set up their semifinal showdown with Lovejoy Tuesday after knocking off Langston Hughes in the quarterfinal contest. Lovejoy came into the contest at Carrollton after shocking four time-defending champion and previously unbeaten Buford.
Carrollton quickly put an end to Lovejoy’s thoughts of pulling off another upset. Like it has done all season, Carrollton used a combination of dazzing offense and tough defense to end the Lady Wildcats’ season.
The Lady Trojans only led 32-24 at the half but put the game away over the final two quarters, holding Lovejoy to just 24 points in the second half. Carrollton’s defense allowed Lovejoy just three shots from the field in the third quarter.
After a slow start in the first eight minutes of the game, Carrollton only led 11-10.
Sparked by a basket from senior Jenee Edwards, the Lady Trojans went on an 8-0 run to open the second quarter. Carrollton senior and Vanderbilt signee Demauri Flournoy took things into her own hands in the second quarter draining four 3-pointers. Shamari Vaughn also connected on a 3-pointer as part of the Lady Trojans’ offensive spurt right before halftime.
In the third quarter, Carrollton didn’t let up as Kehinde Obasuyi came out firing on all cylinders. The Lady Trojans’ point guard connected on back-to-back 3-point shots as part of Carrollton’s explosive third-quarter offense.
Flournoy also continued her impressive offensive performance, driving the lane, getting fouled, and hitting a free throw to complete the old-fashioned three-point play. Flournoy, Carrollton’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, closed the curtain out her career at home on Criswell Court with an eye-popping 32-point performance.
Obasuyi added 12 points to help pace Carrollton. Edwards added six points in her final home for the Lady Trojans.
Brianna Hardy led Lovejoy with 11 points.
Carrollton will take a 30-1 record into the state title game with Westlake. The Lady Trojans have won 22 games in a row. Their last loss was three days before Christmas when they fell to McEachern.
Westlake has only played 19 games but is undefeated heading into the matchup with the Lady Trojans. This program dropped down to Class AAAAAA in 2020-21 after winning three straight championships in Class AAAAAAA.
Carrollton will have to stop a Lady Lions team that has dominated most of its opponents. The Lady Lions have outscored their opposition 1,397-669.