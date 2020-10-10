Carrollton freshman running back Bryce Hicks rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and the Trojans defense made big plays all night, propelling Carrollton to a 34-12 victory over the Rome Wolves on a rainy Friday night in Region 5-AAAAAA action at Grisham Stadium.
Carrollton won its second straight game to improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play while Rome falls to 2-3, 1-1. Carrollton remains in first place, tied with Douglas County (2-0 region), which beat region rival Alexander (1-1) Friday.
"This is a phenomenal bunch of guys. It is only our third game this season and I tell you what, they earned that victory," said a happy Trojans head coach Sean Calhoun. "We have a lot of stuff to fix, but it's better to fix it with a win."
While Hicks was the second-half star, the Trojans defense was the brightest star of the entire game.
The defense set the tone early, pressuring Rome quarterback Caleb Ellard in the first quarter. Rome fumbled the ball on its seventh play from scrimmage and Trojans senior linebacker Chaz Chambliss recovered it. Carrollton quarterback James McCauley (8 of 16, 78 yards) soon completed a huge fourth-down pass to wide receiver Amare' Hall to extend the drive and two plays later, McCauley hit wideout Jaylen Marsh for a 23-yard touchdown at 5:22. Damean Dominguez nailed the extra point and the Trojans led 7-0.
The Trojans defense forced a three-and-out for the Wolves and Carrollton got the ball back in great field position.
The Trojans made Rome pay two plays later, as senior running back Christian Lett (19 carries, 103 yards) broke several tackles and scampered 40 yards for the TD and the 14-0 lead. The Trojans defense took over from there, as senior lineman Khristian Zachary sacked Ellard twice in the period, thwarting several Rome drives.
Rome didn't give up and got back in the game in the second stanza. The Wolves were driving down field midway through the period when Carrollton hurt itself with huge penalties, putting the Wolves in scoring position. The drive ended with an eight-yard TD run from Rome running back Bryson Hill (5 carries, 50 yards) to cut the Trojans' lead. Rome missed the extra point so the score remained 14-6.
After a quick three-and-out by Carrollton, Rome took advantage and scored another TD, as Ellard threw a 19-yard pass to Martavious Collins with 2:03 left before halftime. The 2-point conversion run failed and the score was 14-12, Trojans.
Disaster struck immediately for Carrollton after that. The Trojans muffed the ensuing kickoff and Rome recovered at the Trojans 26. Ellard (8 of 17, 123 yards) tried a fade pass deep to Jaquavious Wise (4 receptions, 51 yards), but it was intercepted by Carrollton senior safety David Johns, who raced down the right sideline 91 yards for the TD with 11 seconds left until halftime. The extra point failed and Carrollton led 20-12 at the half.
"The coaches had motioned over to the receiver's area and I just wanted to help make a play. When the QB floated the ball, I made the effort to get the ball," said Johns, who scored his first defensive TD. "After I caught the ball and started running, my goal was to not get tackled by the quarterback. That play gave us the boost we needed for the second half."
While Carrollton was lifted, Rome seemed deflated. The Wolves couldn't get anything going in the second half, committing penalties and stalling on drives.
That's when Hicks - playing in his first varsity game - took over. He scored a TD on a 21-yard run on Carrollton's second possession of the third quarter and then showed breakaway speed on a 74-yard romp for the 34-12 lead at the 3:37 mark, sealing the deal.
"I've been working hard to get here and it was great to help us win. I have to thank the offensive line, for sure. They're the best," said Hicks. "I saw things open up, I hit the holes and scored."
Zachary, known as "Rev 7," was very thankful for the win and his team-leading three sacks.
"God blessed me with talent and He allowed me to make plays tonight for us to win," he said. "We put in the hard work and it paid off for us tonight."
