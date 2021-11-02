Two area schools may be in different classes very soon.
Realignment in Georgia public high schools, as far as athletic and other extracurricular activities, is regulated by the Georgia High School Association(GHSA) and occurs every two years.
Based on the proposal submitted by the organization’s Reclassification Committee, two area schools are scheduled to move up in class. The proposal is scheduled to be voted upon by the GHSA Executive Committee on Nov. 9.
While Carrollton High School is currently in Class AAAAAA, according to an announcement this week from the GHSA the Trojans are slated to jump to the state’s largest classification, AAAAAAA.
Also, the Bremen High Blue Devils, who have been competing in Class AA, are tentatively looking to advance a notch up to AAA.
Bowdon (A), Central (AAAA), Haralson County, (AA), Heard County (AA), and Temple (AA) appear to be remaining in their current classifications.
Finalization of the new two-year alignment for 2022-24 will come on Nov. 9 when the GHSA has completed hearing any appeals that may come and the final decision is made.
The placement of schools in specific regions is the last step in the process, and the final determination of which schools compete in which regions affects not only the schedules, but also the travel plans and expenses of the various programs, including not only athletics, but literary and other events.
For the past two years, Carrollton High has competed in Region 5AAAAAA that includes the Trojans, Alexander, Douglas County, East Paulding, Paulding County, Rome, and South Paulding. The longest trip, by far, is to Dalton at just under 100 miles and 2 hours. The next longest trip is to Rome at approximately 50 miles. Then there are short treks across county lines to face Douglas County and Alexander and three Paulding County schools.
However, if the realignment proposal receives final approval for 2022-24 and the GHSA places Carrollton in the currently corresponding Region 5AAAAAAA, the Trojans will be traveling east into Atlanta to possibly play the likes of Alpharetta, Cherokee County, Etowah, Milton, Roswell and Woodstock.
However, it should be clearly stated that such a region alignment is purely hypothetical at this point since a final decision has not yet been made in which class and region Carrollton High will be playing, and the same holds true for other schools.
A week from yesterday, Nov. 9, the answers to the who and where as far as extracurricular competition on and off the fields and courts for 2022-2024 should be announced.
“We fully expected the reclassification to 7A per the information we received from GHSA, and we are looking at the data to determine if we will appeal the decision,” CHS Principal Ian Lyle said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.
“Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to compete at any level, whether in academics, arts, or athletics. We appreciate all that GHSA does for high school athletics in our state, and we look forward to moving forward with competitive programs across all areas at Carrollton High School,” Lyle added.
Trojan head coach Joey King said he could care less about who is team will be playing the next two seasons...at least for the next couple of weeks and hopefully longer as the playoffs kick off less than a week away on Nov. 12.
“Right now, all I care about is Douglas County,” King said before practice Tuesday.
“They have a very good, fast, athletic football team,” King said, “and they have been very motivated all season.”
One of the Tiger players died Aug. 1, shortly before the season started, when two-year starter Tyler Fairley passed away due to an illness unrelated to football. Head Coach Johnny White and his team dedicated the season to the all-region performer.