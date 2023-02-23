The Carrollton Trojans hosted the Colquitt County Packers Wednesday night in the first round of GHSA 7A State Playoffs. The Trojans jumped out early on the Packers and did not look back, winning the game 77-56.
Carrollton put on pressure early that forced a timeout from Colquitt County while they were down 15-5 in order for Coach Andy Harden to reorganize their team and work out how to break the press that Carrollton was implementing. However, this was to no avail as the Trojans continued to dominate with a hand always in the face of Colquitt County.
Senior Cameron Merritt only scored one point but was the first man up all night to put pressure on the Packers as they brought the ball up the court. “We work on that through the week,” said Carrollton Head Coach Don Bray. “We condition a lot and that is very important because that is what gives us our edge and gets us going.” Bray finished by saying, “If they beat us they are gonna have to play a real good game on offense because we are gonna play solid defense.”
On the offensive side of the ball Carrollton had four of their five starters in double digits. Junior O’Brien Watkins led the Trojans in scoring with 19 points followed by Juniors Caleb Odom and Eli Pippins with 15 points each and Junior Hudson Blackmon with 12 points.
The biggest difference maker between the two offenses was the consistency of Carrollton’s three point shot. The Trojans made 10 three pointers with four of them coming in a 22 point third quarter. Colquitt County only made one three pointer that came in the fourth quarter.
Bray talked about the key to success for the Trojans going forward in their state playoff run was to be prepared. “We got guys going to see the other teams already,” Bray said. “Three of our guys went to check out the other teams. We have to be prepared for what’s coming and what’s further down the road.”
Being the one seed is already proving to be a big advantage to the Trojans. Bray said, “To have our crowd here, be comfortable at home, and not having to travel it played a big part for us. They had to travel four or five hours just to get here. The Trojans continue their route through the playoffs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. as they host the Parkview Panthers.