The Carrollton Trojans hosted the Colquitt County Packers Wednesday night in the first round of GHSA 7A State Playoffs. The Trojans jumped out early on the Packers and did not look back, winning the game 77-56.

Carrollton put on pressure early that forced a timeout from Colquitt County while they were down 15-5 in order for Coach Andy Harden to reorganize their team and work out how to break the press that Carrollton was implementing. However, this was to no avail as the Trojans continued to dominate with a hand always in the face of Colquitt County.

