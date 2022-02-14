SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Coaches from Carroll County Schools spent February 10 and 11 learning to build better high-performance teams and a championship culture while utilizing a program known as “Coaching Greatness.”
The program, an outgrowth of “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” is an immersive participatory experience in which coaches learn and practice skills that they will use and model on a daily basis.
Carroll County Schools Director of School Support Glen Harding said 59 coaches from across the county, including athletic directors from every middle and high school, were selected for the training.
“We are grateful for the opportunity for our coaches to spend two days learning and getting better,” Harding said. “Coaching Greatness is a proven training program that will help them develop as leaders and coaches on and off the court or field.”
The “Coaching Greatness” sessions were led by Brad McCoy, a 27-year veteran teacher, athletic director and Texas state champion head football coach most well-known by his quarterback son, Colt, who led the University of Texas to the 2010 National Championship Game. The most victorious quarterback in NCAA history with 45 career wins, Colt has played with a number of NFL teams and is currently with the Arizona Cardinals.
Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said he believes investing in top-notch training for coaches will lead to more successful students and schools.
“We are investing in our coaches because we know they directly impact students in a powerful way,” Cowart said. “We are committed as a district to positively changing lives, and we know investing in our people will lead to better schools and greater student success.”
Cowart said coaches are an important part of the entire student experience.
“Sometimes a coach is the most influential person in a student’s life, and that connection could be the reason a student stays in school, graduates and becomes successful,” Cowart noted.
Training was held at the University of West Georgia Coliseum, and coaches were welcomed by both UWG Athletic Director Jason Carmichael and UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly.
“We really appreciate the University of West Georgia allowing us to use their fantastic facility,” Cowart said. “Their partnership is key when we talk about how we can all come together to make our entire community better.”