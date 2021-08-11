Carmichael Named to D2 ADA Board of Directors

By The Times-Georgian staff
University of West Georgia Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael has been appointed as the Gulf South Conference representative on the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) board of directors.
Carmichael, who became UWG’s director of athletics in April, will be one of 22 athletic directors from across the country serving on the board of directors for its 2021-22 membership.
“I’m pleased to have the privilege of serving the Gulf South Conference and the University of West Georgia as a member of the D2 ADA Board of Directors,” Carmichael said. “I greatly appreciate my involvement with my D2 ADA colleagues over the years, and I look forward to helping to partner with so many other great leaders as we help move our industry forward.”
The D2 ADA aims to provide educational and networking opportunities while promoting the enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics for Division II athletics. It also maintains a mission of establishing the “overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletic directors.”