Ali Newland is making her hits count for something on the scoreboard in the early stages of her Division I Southeastern Conference softball career.
A highly-decorated player for Bremen High School, Newland is in her freshman season at LSU and getting playing time. On March 22, Newland was batting .222 in 14 games, 10 of them starts in the outfield. Three of her six hits are home runs to go with seven RBI in 27 at-bats.
Her first time to the plate will never be forgotten.
Newland entered to pinch hit and belted a grand slam in her first collegiate at-bat. It was on Feb. 17 in a 19-3 win in Baton Rouge, La., over North Dakota.
"It was a cool moment to see that from her as a freshman, she's always around the ballpark hanging around with the veteran players, so she's set the bar pretty high for herself. She's a player you're going to see a lot of. She's a great utility player. She can play outfield, she can catch, and she can bat, so we expect to see more of her,” said head coach Beth Tornia on the LSU athletic web site.
Newland crushed a solo home run over the center field wall and forced Southern Mississippi to make a pitching change during an 11-3 home win March 2.
"I thought she had a lot of good at bats and we were able to get her behind the plate a little bit which was great,” said Torina after this contest. “She's so versatile and it's nice to see her get things going back there. She puts in a lot of work and is always here at the park so it's easy to root for a kid like that."
On March 6 in an 8-5 home loss to Texas, Newland crushed a ball to left field for a sixth-inning homer, cutting the Longhorns’ lead at that point in the game to 5-4.
At Bremen High, Newland lettered all four years and was a Region Player of the Year three times. In 2018 she was voted the Times-Georgian Most Valuable Player. In her senior season, Newland batted .567 with a 1.216 slugging percentage and a .697 on-base percentage, finishing with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 13 doubles and 53 hits and was 23-for-23 in stolen bases.