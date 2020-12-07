The Bremen Blue Devils join the Carrollton Trojans as the only two local high school football teams still standing in the GHSA football tournament.
Carrollton will host Valdosta in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs after the Wildcats advanced by beating Evans.
Bremen travels to Jefferson County next week.
Jefferson beat Jeff Davis.
Bowdon and Heard County ended their season.
The Red Devils fell to Washington-Wilkes and Heard dropped a game at Fannin County.
Bremen 42, South Atlanta 6:
The Bremen Blue Devils traveled to Lakewood Stadium on Friday night and advanced to the Class A public school Elite 8 with a 42-6 victory over South Atlanta.
Bremen spotted South Atlanta the first touchdown of the game and then scored 42 unanswered points.
Brooks Hardie and Tucker Hendrix alternated at the quarterback spot for the Blue Devils.
Hardie connected with Seth Childers on a 22 TD pass for the Blue Devils’ first score of the game.
Hendrix scored on an 8-yard run for a 14-6 lead.
He then helped the Blue Devils take a 21-6 lead when he fell on a South Atlanta fumble in the end zone.
Hardie was in on the next two touchdowns for Bremen scoring on a 1-yard run.
He also threw a 51-yard TD to Daulton Payne to help the Blue Devils go up 35-7/
Montarius Banks scored the final TD for Bremen on a short run.
Fannin County 21, Heard County 14:
Fannin County ended the Braves season in the Class AA Sweet 16 with a seven-point victory.
Fannin broke a tie in the fourth quarter with the last points of the game.
The game was tied 7-all at the half.
Ashton Bonner scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter to push the Braves out front 14-7.
Maurice Fench had the other TD for the Braves, scoring on a 2-yard run in the first half.
Heard finished the year 8-5
Washington-Wilkes 34, Bowdon 17: The Red Devils season came to an end in the Class A-Private School Sweet 16 with a home loss.
Bowdon fell behind 27-14 at the half.
The Red Devils went into the playoffs as Region 6-A champs after finishing 5-0 in the league.
Bowdon beat Wilkinson County in the first round of the playoffs and was on a five-game winning streak.