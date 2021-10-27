Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series roster.
Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Morton came out of the Braves’ opening 6-2 win in the third inning, an inning after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102 mph comebacker. The Braves said during the game that Morton broke his right fibula and will be sidelined until spring training.
The 25-year-old Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season, all in May and June, after making his debut in the majors in 2020. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on Oct. 3. He missed much of the season with left forearm inflammation.
Davidson has not appeared in any big league postseason games.
Albies looks up to fellow 2B Altuve
HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies actually looks up in a way to Jose Altuve, even though the former American League MVP for the Houston Astros is a couple of inches shorter than him.
The 5-foot-8 Albies said so many people had told him he couldn’t do the job because he’s small, and he points out what the 5-6 Altuve has accomplished.
“The first time I saw him, we said hi to each other. He’s actually a little smaller than me. I thought, if he can do it, why can’t I do it? He’s a guy I’ve always watched the way he plays. He plays hard,” Albies said. “He’s been one of the examples I always watch to do the same, try to do the same or even better.”
Albies had the upper hand in Game 1 of the World Series, going 2 for 5 with a pair of infield singles and a stolen base as the Braves won 6-2 on Tuesday night. Altuve was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.
The 24-year-old Albies was an All-Star for the second time this season, and led the National League with 189 hits in 2019.
Altuve, who is 31, is a seven-time All-Star who led the American League in hits four consecutive seasons (2014-17), leading the majors twice in that span. He was the AL MVP in 2017, when the Astros won the World Series.