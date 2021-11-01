COLUMBUS — Twice as nice.
That must be a popular saying these days in the city of Franklin as the Heard County Lady Braves brought home their second-straight GHSA Class AA softball state title.
The Lady Braves capped a successful ride through the Elite 8 bracket in Columbus by going undefeated and beating Vidalia High School 10-6 in the championship round.
Both teams finished with 11 hits each.
With a cold drizzle serving as the backdrop for most of the afternoon, it appeared the Lady Indians might rally though the losers’ bracket to force a second-and-deciding contest against Heard County.
The Lady Braves had something else in mind.
Vidalia led 5-3 late in the contest, but the Lady Braves scored seven unanswered runs to hoist the championship trophy for the second year in a row.
“I am so proud of the way we were able to fight back,” Heard County head coach Matt Hornsby said. “We knew this was going to be a tough day for us and we fought through it.”
Saturday’s contest wasn’t a thing of beauty with both teams making their share of errors and also committing base-running blunders but the Lady Braves compensated with some timely hitting and stellar defense.
Right fielder Makenlie Lasseter turned in one of the stellar plays of the game, throwing a perfect strike to catcher Mackenzie White from her right field position to end a scoring chance by the Lady Indians.
“That was a huge play for us,” Hornsby said.
It turned out to be one of many.
The Lady Braves also turned a double play in the second to end a threat by the Lady Indians.
In the bottom of the seventh the Lady Braves surrendered one run but held off the rally attempt by the Lady Indians to clinch the state title.
With the Lady Braves clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Lady Indians rallied with a grand slam in the fifth to regain the lead.
Vidalia’s 6-2 lead was short lived as the Lady Braves rallied in the top of the sixth with a five-run explosion.
The rally came with two outs.
Emma Helton led the offensive attack for the Lady Braves with three hits and two RBIs, including a homer from the lead-off spot.
Janiyah Strong had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Braves.
Zeklyah Boyd had a double as part of the Lady Braves’ offensive attack.
Heard County knocked off Pepperell and Dodge County to get back to Columbus and the Elite 8 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Once at the Elite 8, the Lady Braves defeated Lovett, Jeff Davis and Dade County to set up its showdown with the Lady Indians.
Vidalia took a long route back into the championship bracket after suffering a first-day loss to Bremen on Thursday to open the Class AA Elite 8.
After falling to the Lady Blue Devils, the Lady Indians stayed in the tournament with victories over Union County, Jeff Davis and Bremen in the rematch.
That victory sent the Blue Devils out of the tournament.
Hornsby said the experience of playing on high school softball’s biggest stage last year certainly helped with this year’s title run.
“We knew what to expect,” he said. “We knew it was going to be tough, but I couldn’t be prouder.”