A Bowdon High student athlete has been recognized by the Marines for its group of Semper Fidelis All-American class.
Reagan Thompson from Bowdon High School is among those selected this year, and was invited to a local award presentation at Bowdon High School on November 13th.
The U.S. Marine Corps program honors a select group of exemplary student athletes across the country. Now in its fourth year, the program features approximately 100 student athletes selected from across the country based on their athletic prowess, academic success, and embodiment of the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment.
The student athletes selected for the Semper Fidelis All-American Program exhibit a drive similar to Thompson, in that they have more than athletic ability – they also exemplify youth leadership and are committed to building life skills both on and off the field.
In recognition of the importance of building a support system to enable the success of the next generation, each All-American was given the opportunity to invite a mentor of their choosing to join them in the program. Arielle Tolleson was chosen by Reagan due to the impact that she has had in helping Thompson achieve this honor.
Through the Semper Fidelis All-American Program, the Marine Corps engages with well-rounded student athletes and their mentors to share leadership lessons that will enable future success.
In the face of COVID-19, the Marine Corps made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Battles Won Academy, a multi-day experience in Washington, D.C. typically held in July.
The Battles Won Academy involves daily workouts, an immersive experience on Marine Corps Base Quantico, a community service event, team-building outings, and a tour of our Nation’s Capital. The Semper Fidelis All-American Program Recognition Tour is being conducted nationwide to honor the achievements of the 2020 class of student athletes and mentors in their hometowns.