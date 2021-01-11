The Bowdon Red Devils improved to 12-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 6-A competition with a 109-39 victory over Atlanta Classical Academy.
Four players finished in double figures for the Red Devils, with Kolton Drummond leading the way with 32 points.
A.J. Johnson had 22 points and eight assists.
Kirequs Vaughn had 14 points and Tray Wyatt added 11 and seven assists.
Central: The Central Lions improved to 8-5 overall with a 54-25 victory over Bremen in a non region game.
The Lions built a 27-6 lead at the half.
Central was scheduled to have a busy week on the basketball court, with a game at Pickens on Tuesday, at Villa Rica on Thursday and at Cedartown on Friday.
The Pickens and Cedartown contests are region contests and will count in the league standings.
Carrollton: The Trojans basketball team head into the week with a 4-8 overall record and a 1-3 mark in Region 5-AAAAAA action.
The Trojans lost to Douglas County 76-38 on Friday in a region contest, and to Villa Rica 74-62 in a non-region game on Saturday. Carrollton plays two region games this week, including at home Tuesday against Dalton, and at South Paulding on Saturday.
Haralson County: The Rebels dropped to 2-8 overall with a 63-44 loss to Pepperell.
The Rebels open region play Tuesday with a game against Bremen .
The Rebels also play a non-region game at home against Praise Academy on Thursday, before returning to league action on Friday at home against Callaway.
Heard County: The Braves won once and lost once in weekend action. Heard County beat Oak Mountain 59-39 before falling to Holy Innocents 56-47. Both were non- region games.
The Braves will play Bremen Friday in the Region 5-AA contest.
Mt. Zion: The Eagles moved to 3-5 overall with a win over Armuchee on Friday night.
The victory also improved the Eagles record to 1-1 overall.
Jayden Perkins had a 3-pointer from beyond 3-point territory and finished with 18 points.
Antron Thompson added 14 and Christian Terrell 11.
The Eagles dropped a game to Fulton Leadership on Saturday, losing 64-48.
Thompson added 15 points and Terrell 14. Mt. Zion plays a region game at Drew Charter School on Tuesday and at home against Trion on Friday.
Temple: The Tigers dropped to 7-6 overall with a 46-34 loss to Model on Friday in a non-region game.
The Tigers play a Region 5-AA opener at Callaway Tuesday.
The Tigers play a non-region game at home Saturday against East Paulding.
Villa Rica: With its 74-62 victory over Carrollton in a non-region game, the Wildcats improved 7-6 overall.
The Wildcats play three games this week including a non-region game Tuesday at home against Central, a Region 5-AAAAA contest at Chapel Hill on Friday, and a home region game Saturday at home on New Manchester.
GirlsBowdon: The Lady Red Devils head into the week with a 6-3 overall record and a 1-1 record in Region 6-AA play.
Bremen: The Lady Blue Devils picked up their first win of the year with a 51-31 win over Central in a non-region game.
Bremen plays two key region games this week with a home game Tuesday against rival Haralson County and a contest Friday at Heard County.
Bremen heads into the week 1-8 overall.
Tuesday’s contest is the region opener.
Carrollton: The Lady Trojans defeated Douglas County 57-32 on Friday and knocked off Villa Rica 81-33 Saturday.
With the wins, Carrollton improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Central: With its loss to Bremen, the Lady Lions fell to 6-8. Central takes its 1-2 record back into Region 7-AAAA with games Tuesday at Pickens and Friday against Cedartown.
Haralson County: The Lady Rebels improved to 8-1 with a 53-24 non-region victory over Pepperell.
Heard County: Heard County enters the region portion of the schedule with an 11-3 record.
The Lady Braves have won three of their last five games.
Mt. Zion: The Lady Eagles dropped to 14-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 5-AA play after falling to Armuchee 55-29.
Jordan Kiebow had 12 points for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles play a region contest at Drew on Tuesday, and a Trion at home on Friday.
Temple: The Lady Tigers head into the week with a 3-10 record after falling 49-40 to Model. The Lady Tigers return to region action Friday at Callaway.
Villa Rica: After their loss to Carrollton, the Lady Wildcats dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-3 in Region 5-AAAAA.
The Lady Wildcats play league games Friday at Chapel Hill and at home Saturday against New Manchester.
Coaches are asked to e-mail results to douggorman@gmail.com. Information from this story was gathered from Maxprep.com.