The fourth-ranked Bowdon Red Devils were down two starters on Friday, but that didn’t stop them from rolling past Armuchee Friday en route to a 65-44 victory in a Region 6-A game.
Tray Wyatt led three scorers in double figures with 18 points. Kolton Drummond added 14 and Andrew Hopson 12.
Seth Farmer chipped in with nine points and 16 rebounds.
Andrew Messer added six points, seven assists and four steals.
The Red Devils have three games this week, including Best Academy at home Tuesday. They also play at top-ranked Drew Charter Friday and at Mt. Zion Saturday.
Mt. Zion
The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles beat Gordon Lee 43-22 to push their record to 16-4 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-A play. Jordan Kiebow and Zoey Holland finished with 16 points each.
In boys action, Mt. Zion lost to Gordon-Lee 62-52. Jayden Perkins led the way with 23 points. Antron Thompson scored 13 points.
Mt. Zion heads into this week’s action with a 6-9 overall record and a 3-6 in Region 6-A play.
In addition to its game against Bowdon Saturday, Mt. Zion plays at Armuchee Friday.
BremenThe Bremen boys dropped to 1-12 overall and 1-2 in region 5-AA play with a 67-35 loss to Callaway Friday.
The Lady Blue Devils lost 61-45 to Callaway also on Friday and then fell 46-35 to Dalton Saturday to drop to 1-13 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Bremen plays at Temple Tuesday and at Haralson County Friday.
Carrollton
The Carrollton Lady Trojans built a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 71-21 victory over Paulding County.
The Trojans dropped to 6-10 overall and 3-5 overall in Region 5-AAAAAA action with a 74-69 loss to Paulding County.
Carrollton plays three region games this week, starting on the road Tuesday against East Paulding. Carrollton continues the busy week with a home game Friday at Alexander Friday at home and staying home Saturday against Dalton.
Central
The Lions stepped out of region action on Friday and beat Heard County 57-46.
Central heads into this week’s action with a 13-7 overall record and a 4-3 record in Region 7-AAAA.
The Lady Lions head into the week with an 8-10 overall record and a 2-4 mark in region play.
Central’s basketball teams play Cedartown in a region game Tuesday and against Heritage-Ringgold Friday.
Haralson County
The Haralson County girls head into this week’s action with a 12-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Region 5-AA action.
Haralson County entered this week’s action with 4-11 overall action 0-3 mark in region play in boys’ action.
Haralson County stepped out of league action with a non-region game Monday at Cedar Bluff, Ala, before playing a region contest Tuesday at home against Heard County.
Heard County
The Heard County girls are 14-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-AA. The Lady Braves beat Temple 65-24.
The Heard County boys head into this week’s action with a 6-10 overall record and a 1-1 record in region play.
Temple
The Temple boys head into the week with a 9-8 overall record and a 1-1 record in Region 5-AA. The Lady Tigers head into the week with a 3-14 record.
Temple plays region games at home against Bremen Tuesday and at home against Callaway Friday.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats split games over the weekend, falling to Lithia Springs 63-58 in a Region 6-AAAAA game and beating East Paulding 63-58 in a non-region match Saturday.
The Wildcats head into the week with an 11-8 overall record and a 5-3 record in the region.
Villa Rica’s girls’ team fell to Lithia Springs 65-53 Friday to drop to 2-12 overall and 0-2 in the region.
Villa Rica plays three region games this week, including home games Tuesday against North Springs and Wednesday against New Manchester. Villa Rica continues its action at Jackson-Atlanta on Friday.