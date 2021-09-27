The Bowdon Red Devils moved to 4-1 overall and opened region play with a victory Friday night.
The Red Devils led 14-7 at the half but pulled away with an explosive second half.
The Red Devils fell behind 7-0, but took the lead for good when Gage Stephens caught two TD passes to help Bowdon take a 14-7 lead.
Robert McNeal was 9 of 16 for 132 yards and three TDs.
Luke Windom rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Gage Stephens caught three TDs passes in the Red Devils’ victory.
Rome 45, Carrollton 27The Carrollton Trojans dropped their first game of the season Friday night, falling to 4-1 overall 1-1 in the region.
Carrollton fell behind 28-7 at the half.
The Trojans were outgained 452-294 in suffering their first loss of the season.
M.J. Morris passed for 306 yards and threw touchdown passes Terrell Charmichael and Bryce Hicks.
Hicks also rushed for a touchdown.
Haralson County 56, Banks 0: The Rebels improved to 4-1 overall with an impressive shoutout over the Leopards.
Rebels bounce Banks County
Haralson County built a 35-0 lead at the half and then used a running clock in the second half to pound Banks County.
Wesley Cole and Jo Jo Chandler were the catalysts on both sides of the line of scrimmage,3-2
Cole scored on a 70-yard run, and had an interception.
Jojo Chandler caught Clay Hyatt’s 44-yard touchdown pass. Later in the game, Chandler returned an interception 35 yards for a TD.
Caden Hughes started the scoring for the Rebels finding the end zone on a 10-yard run early in the first quarter.,
Hyatt added a 75-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Rebels added two late fourth-quarter scores.
Dane Kimbell was perfect on extra points.
Mt. Zion 26, Heritage School 20
The Eagles led 20-14 at the half and then added six points in the final two quarters to pull away from the Hawks.
Mt. Zion rolled up 323 yards off offense en route to the win that pushed its record to 4-1 overall.
Running back Sherrod Montgomery finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Ethan Lepard finished with 103 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. : Lepard had a long run of 72 yards.
Stanley Cross also added a TD on a short run.
Bremen 49, Clarkston 8
The Bremen Blue Devils put the game away just 12-minutes into the start.
The Blue Devils had this game put away by the end of the first quarter, leading 29-0.
By the end of the first half, the squad led 43-0.
Bremen has outscored its opponents 169-106.
The have won three in a row.
Full details from the game were not available.
Temple 41, B.E.S.T Academy 16 (Thurs.)
Temple had a short week to prepare thanks to Thursday’s kickoff, but the Tigers won for the first time this season, improving to 1-3 overall.
Cam Vaughn completed four passes for 79 yards.
One of his TD passes was a 39 yarder to Shemar Wicker.
Vaughn also rushed for 39 yards.
Vic Edwards was the leading rusher with 82 yards on 10 carries and a TD.
Freddy Watkins finished with three touchdowns and 20 yards on five carries.