The Bowdon High baseball team took on Drew Charter in a doubleheader Friday in Atlanta and swept the games 16-0 and 15-3.
The Red Devils finished the regular season at 14-14 overall 11-4 in region play. They earned the No. 2 seed in Region 6-A and will host GMC (Georgia Military College, No. 3 seed in Region 7-A) in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for a doubleheader. The "if game" will be on Thursday at 2:00.
Game 1 vs. Drew Charter:
Bowdon got things started in the first inning. Will Rainwater drew a walk, scoring one run.
Bowdon then scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Luke Rainwater, Kiler Cole, Will Rainwater and Rett Thomas each had RBI in the rally.
Carter Powell pitched surrendering no runs on zero hits in one inning, striking out two and walking one. Thomas, Brady Entrekin and Cole all put in work in relief out of the bullpen.
At the plate, Bowdon racked up 10 hits.
Game 2 vs. Drew Charter:
Luke Rainwater collected four hits in four at bats in the nightcap. He singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
In the first inning, Bowdon got their offense started. Kiler Cole grounded out, scoring one run.
Bowdon tallied five more runs in the fifth inning. Bowdon's offense was led by Mason Lord, Andrew Messer, Rainwater, Jacob Brown and Colin Blackmon, all driving in runs in the inning.
Jack Watkins earned the victory on the pitcher's mound. The righthander threw one inning, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Lord, Rett Thomas, and Rainwater all put in work in relief.