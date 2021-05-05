Bowdon Middle takes part in weightlifting meet

Special to The Times-Georgian
On May 1, 28 Bowdon Middle School students participated in the West Georgia Middle School Association Weightlifting Meet held in Heard County. This was a first-ever middle school event, and 13 from BMS ended up taking home individual medals while the team earned a third-place overall finish coming in only behind Bremen and Heard County.
Coach Ty Runels said, “I thought that our kids had a great day at the meet. They have been working hard the past eight months to be able to compete in this event. I’m very proud of all the hard work these young men have put in. I also want to give a big shout out to Heard County for hosting and running the event.”
Individual medalists for Bowdon Middle were: first place — Dylan Akins, Luke Windom, and Jacob Williams; second place — Will Huggins; third place — Landon Evans and Keilan Prothro; fourth place — Mason Daniel and Andrew Adams; fifth place — Gareth Addison, Blayton Marroquin and Jordan Talley; sixth place — Mason Lovvorn and Austin Crumbley.