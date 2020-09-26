NEWNAN -- The Bowdon Red Devils are no longer winless.
Heritage, however, made them work for the win with a fourth-quarter rally against the visiting Red Devils Friday night in the battle between Class A programs.
In the end, however, Bowdon improved to 1-3 overall with the 14-9 victory.
Heritage, which is playing in the GHSA for the first time, however, will have to wait a little longer before picking up its first victory of the 2020 season. The loss drops Heritage to 0-3.
Trailing 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawks snagged the momentum away from the Red Devils thanks to big plays by the offense, the defense and the special teams.
Heritage punter Keiran Skelly pinned the Red Devils back to their 1-yard line with a booming punt.
On the first play from scrimmage, Heritage broke through the Red Devils’ offensive line and tackled Bowdon in the end zone for a safety to cut the lead to 9-2.
On the ensuing kickoff, Heritage’s Ellis Coggin then set up another quick score for the Hawks with a kick return deep into Bowdon territory.
Two plays into the drive, the Hawks were in the end zone when quarterback Harris Celata connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rich to cut the lead to 14-9.
Heritage got the ball back one more time with 3:25 left in the contest, but its hopes of pulling off the rally ended when a fourth-down pass intended for Rich was broken up despite the senior wide receiver's effort to make the catch.
From there, Bowdon ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Both teams had touchdowns called back in the first half on holding penalties.
Heritage was also whistled for a personal foul on the same series after its sidelines questioned the first penalty that cost them the touchdown.
The Hawks ended up punting the ball back to Bowdon.
The Red Devils found the end zone for the first time on just their second series of the game when quarterback Robert McNeal called his own number and scored from the Heritage one.
Bowdon took advantage of excellent field position to set up the first score after Heritage punted the ball out of its own end zone.
It took the Red Devils just three plays to find the end zone on a drive that started at the 10 for McNeal’s score.
Bowdon’s Carter Powell had a first-half interception and Chandler Todd and Garrett Gray had back-to-back sacks to stall Heritage drives in the first half.
Thanks to stifling Bowdon defense, Heritage had trouble getting its offense on track early in the game, going three and out on the first two series.
The Hawks didn’t pick up their first first down of the game until their third series.
Bowdon opened the second-half with a 6-play 73 yard drive that included a third-down conversion.
Two plays later, McNeal scored for the second time when he called his own number and scampered 35-yards.
Bowdon ended Heritage’s next drive with stellar defensive play and forced the Hawks to punt after three plays .
Heritage, however, got the ball back when David White forced a fumble.
The Red Devils kept the ball primarily on the ground en route to its first victory of the season.
In addition to McNeal who called his own number, Langley was one of the offensive catalysts for the Red Devils.
Bowdon gets back in action on Oct. 9 when it hosts Trion.
Red Devils 14, Hawks 9
Bowdon-7070--14
Heritage-0009-9
First Quarter
B-Robert McNeal 1-yard run, (Douglas Bell, Kick), 2:49
Third Quarter
B-McNeal 35-yard run (Bell kick), 8:46
Fourth Quarter
Bowdon running back tackled in end zone for Heritage safety, 10:35
H- Harris Celata 25-yard pass to Andrew Rich (Mack Mikko kick), 9:40
