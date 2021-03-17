Bowdon High gets strength back to win state weightlifting

And it wasn’t just football players.
At the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association sponsored state high school weightlifting championships held Saturday in Louisville, Ga., a combination of Bowdon High football, baseball and even agricultural students won Class A with top-two lifters in nine out of 10 weight classes.
According to Rich Fendley, Bowdon High’s head football coach who took the lifting team to Jefferson County High School, they first went through a qualifier held two weeks before in Heard County. Not only did the Bowdon team place in the top two there to advance, but had 19 individual lifters make a competition where 20 was the maximum allowed.
Out of the 19 who went to the state finals, 17 scored for Bowdon, leading Fendley to comment the group was pretty strong “top to bottom.”
The weightlifting competition consisted of three one-rep attempts at bench press and power clean. The highest lift for each was counted and then totaled together for the lifter’s score. Bowdon topped Hawkinsville High.
Gage Stephens won the 161-170 class, Mason Lord the 191-205 class and Garret Gray the 246 unlimited.
Coming in second for Bowdon were Will Rainwater (140 & under), Dusty Smith (151-160), Charlie Prater (171-180), Tanner Langley (181-190), Adam Stone (206-225) and Nathan Henry (226-245).
Other participants were Eli Mays, Kiziaih Wilson, Robert McNeal, Kolton Drummond, Kurtis Beasley, Jordan Beasley, Bhrett Wiggins and Aiden Nunn.
“We emphasize the weight room,” said Fendley. “We make it a priority for all sports to try to get stronger. We had baseball players, those who work on trucks (in agriculture). It gets them better and creates a culture that it’s their favorite class of the day. When you have fun, you get good at it.”
It was one year ago when Georgia’s schools closed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant no organized practicing or weight training at the facilities. Fendley said for Bowdon’s student-athletes this did affect their overall strength as the best they could do as coaches was encourage body weight workouts on their own.
Upon returning to school, Fendley said they could only have groups of 14 working out at a time, and after each group all equipment had to be sprayed down and cleaned. When the number allowed to work together increased to 30, that meant fewer sessions until they were finally able to work with everybody.
Even so, Fendley said it took some time to get back to the level of strength they had pre-pandemic.
Bowdon did play its 2020 football season with an 8-5 record. The next big football-related event is a combine for eighth graders — or rising freshmen — May 17-19 where Fendley said the coaches and other returning players put the younger group through drills both with weights and agilities to figure out where they will fit in the program. The coach said he expects around 60 prospects to attend, and that the booster club throws a big cookout for all afterwards.