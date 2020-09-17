The third week of high school football games kicks off tonight, with the non-conference matchup between Bowdon and Haralson County being the game of the week.
The Red Devils will host the Rebels in Bowdon at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Haralson County comes into the game with an undefeated record, as Bowdon will work for its first win to turn the season around.
The game will be live-streamed on Gradick Sports’ Facebook page and will be broadcast on 93.7-FM.
Meanwhile, Temple High School ventures to Heritage High School in Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers come off a positive start to the season and will look to continue its run. The game will be broadcast on 102.7-FM.
Mt. Zion High School will challenge Landmark Christian School at home this evening. The Eagles aim for another victory after a two-week break from its last 40-0 win against Central High School of Talbotton on Sept. 4. The game will be broadcast on 98.9-FM.
Heard County High School hosts a non-conference game against Manchester High School at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Braves play to push their winning streak to four games in a row. Listen to the live broadcast on 92.1-FM.
Bremen High School travels to Lindale tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils enter Pepperell Dragons territory with two high-scoring wins below their belt.
Villa Rica High School, Central High School, and Carrollton High School are not scheduled to play this week.
Carrollton and Jonesboro decided to cancel their football game scheduled for tonight due to concerns with COVID-19. Carrollton is working to schedule a game for Friday, Sept. 25th. Ticket info will be forthcoming.
For photos and scores of Friday’s games, be sure to check out the Times-Georgian website at times-georgian.com on Saturday morning.
Final scores, highlights, and photos from this weekend’s match-ups will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Georgian.
