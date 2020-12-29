CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina started the year flying under most college football fans’ radar.
In a year filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic, the Chanticleers put together their best season ever, cracking the top-10 poll and finishing the regular season with an undefeated record.
The team hoped to finish with a perfect record ended Saturday in the Cure Bowl as they dropped a heartbreaking 37-34 overtime decision to Liberty.
The two teams were supposed to meet in the regular season, but the game was canceled when the COVID-19 virus outbreak swept through the Liberty football team.
Despite Saturday’s heartbreaker, accolades poured in recently for former Bowdon standout and redshirt Coastal Carolina senior C.J. Brewer, who earned third-team Associated Press All-American honors.
Brewer finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks this season. He was also third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss this year. He was fifth on the team with 60 total tackles and recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line for CCU.
He recorded a career-high 14 tackles, to go along with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks, in the win over Appalachian State, to earn Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. He also recorded 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks in the season-opening win over Kansas and caught his first career touchdown pass over KU.
In the bowl loss, Brewer had three tackles, including two for a loss.
Brewer also was an top-notch student having graduated with a degree in history and was working on his Masters in instructional technology.
Teammate Tarron Jackson garnered first-team honors, while Brewer received third-team accolades.
Jackson has also garnered All-America recognition from ESPN, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and CBS Sports/247Sports this postseason.
Jackson was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the second-straight season.
He has been stellar again this season despite seeing double-teams on over 60% of the snaps he has played this year. A finalist and semifinalist for several national defensive player awards this season, he led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0.
He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.