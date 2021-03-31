Special to The Times-Georgian
Both county rival baseball teams were strong on the hill Tuesday, but the Bowdon Red Devils defeated Mt. Zion 2-1. Bowdon pitchers allowed five hits to Mt. Zion.
Bowdon got things moving in the first inning. Carter Powell’s sacrifice fly scored one run.
Bryson Adams was on the mound surrendering one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.
Wesley Lindler led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Mt. Zion. Lindler lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking one. Deven Rinehart threw 2/3 of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Bowdon socked one home run on the day. Kiler Cole had a four bagger in the fourth inning. Cole went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Bowdon in hits. Bowdon tore up the base paths as two players stole at least two bases. Brady Entrekin led the way with two.
Rinehart and Jayden Perkins each managed multiple hits for Mt. Zion. Mt. Zion was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Ausrin Warren had the most chances in the field with 11.