Special to The Times-Georgian
The Bowdon High Red Devils baseball club made a scrappy effort to come back from down six runs in the fifth inning. However, it was not enough as they fell 9-8 at Gordon Lee Tuesday.
Brady Entrekin, Will Rainwater, Rett Thomas and Colin Blackmon came through with RBI to lead the Red Devil rally.
Despite the loss, Bowdon did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair. Gordon Lee had eight hits on the way to victory.
The home team opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error scored one run. Gordon Lee pulled away for good with one run in the fourth inning on Cade Peterson’s sacrifice fly.
Gordon Lee scored five runs in the fifth inning. Nate Dunfee, Brody Cobb, Cody Thomas, and Griff Collins all contributed in the big inning with RBI.
Bowdon tallied four runs in the seventh inning. The offense came from a walk by Thomas, a single by Rainwater, and a fielder’s choice RBI by Blackmon.
Riley King pitched for Gordon Lee. King lasted 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out six.
Bryson Adams, for Bowdon, lasted 1 and 2/3 innings allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one. Jack Watkins, Mason Lord, Entrekin and Rainwater each entered the game as relief, throwing 2 and 1/3 innings, 1 inning, 2/3 of an inning, and 1/3 of an inning respectively.
Entrekin, Carter Powell, Will Rainwater and Luke Rainwater each racked up multiple hits for Bowdon.
The Red Devils face off with Gordon Lee again for the final two games of the series at W.C. Roop Field today (April 9) at 5 p.m.