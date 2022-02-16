Bowdon’s boys played in a consolation game for their final matchup of the region tournament. The Red Devils walked away with a 94-60 win over Atlanta Classical Academy capturing third place in the tournament.
Within the first five seconds of the game, Bowdon went up by three. Authur Johnson grabbed the ball after the tip and pulled up for a three to kick-start Bowdon’s offense. However, on the following possession, ACA responded quickly with a three of their own. After a few scores back and forth, ACA’s Anterrique Hale drove in for the go-ahead score, and it was 8-7 Cavaliers.
Shortly after, Bowdon’s Cameron Holloway had a rebound and score that forced an ACA timeout.
The Cavaliers came out of the timeout with a 6-2 run to go up 14-11, but then Bowdon started to implement a full court press that forced several turnovers. A Will Huggins three at the buzzer capped off a 13-2 Bowdon run going into the second, up 24-16.
Bowdon continued to be lethal from behind the arc in the second quarter. ACA scored on a layup off a series of passes through Bowdon’s full court defense, but Bowdon responded with a strong score from Kolton Drummond. The Cavaliers then added on another score, but this time the Red Devils answered with a demoralizing right corner three, also from Drummond. Then, Huggins splashed another one from the same spot, and it was 34-18. For a relatively long period of the game, the Cavaliers would score a two, but Bowdon responded with a three. ACA’s Miller McGowan knocked down three three-pointers in the final three minutes of the quarter, but it only slightly narrowed the gap, as Bowdon went into halftime up 52-36.
Bowdon came out of the half on a hot streak, and they ended up outscoring the Cavaliers 26-7 in the third quarter. The Red Devils’ first score of the second half was another three from Johnson, and their man defense and half court trap schemes forced a long series of turnovers for ACA. Early in the quarter, the Cavaliers found a couple scores from both Owen McGowan and Miller McGowan, but these were their only scores before the Red Devils went on a 14-0 run that put them up 69-41. Bowdon added on nine more points after this mark, and the third quarter ended at a score of 78-43.
It was a six-minute fourth quarter. The story of the fourth was a hot streak for Bowdon’s Huggins. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the fourth, which left him with a total of eight in the entire game, and even with a shortened fourth quarter, Bowdon nearly broke 100 total points. Huggins had 24, Drummond had 18, Holloway had 12, and Andrew Hopson had 11.