Bowdon begins playoffs with DH sweep

Bowdon High School’s baseball team began the GHSA A-Public state playoffs hosting and sweeping Georgia Military College-Prep in a doubleheader on the Red Devil’s home diamond. The final scores were 11-1 and 10-6.
Luke Rainwater went 6-for-6 on the day with 3 RBI and three runs scored. Will Rainwater had four hits with 2 RBI and five runs scored. Andrew Messer batted home four runs overall.
Mason Lord threw a 5-inning complete game in the series opener allowing two hits and one run while striking out 8.
Game 1
In the first inning, Bowdon’s Carter Powell singled on a 1-0 count scoring one run. It was in the fourth inning that the Red Devils plated five runs. The damage was done via singles by Luke Rainwater, Colin Blackmon and Carson Robinson plus a home run from Brady Entrekin.
Cody Beckham took the loss for Georgia Military College. He allowed eight hits and 11 runs over four innings.
Game 2
The Red Devils took over the nightcap in sixth inning completing the sweep. The game was tied at five when Messer tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring three runs.
Will Rainwater who went 4-for-4 at the plate in this contest. Rainwater singled in the first to score a run, doubled in the third, singled in the sixth, and singled in the seventh. Kiler Cole was the winning pitcher for Bowdon. The righthander allowed one hit and one run over two innings, walking none. Jack Watkins and Brady Entrekin entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game. Christian Black took the loss for Georgia Military College. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing 13 hits and 10 runs while striking out two.
Bryson Adams started the game for Bowdon. He went 12/3 innings allowing four runs on five hits and walking none.
Georgia Military College mashed three home runs. Black went deep in the sixth inning. Cayden Avant had a homer in the first inning as did Travion Woods.
Bowdon’s second round opponent will either be Commerce High on the road or Marion County at home. The Red Devils entered the playoffs as the No. 2 team from Region 6-A Public.