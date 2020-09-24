The Bowdon Lady Red Devils put on their rally caps Tuesday night to defeat rival Mt. Zion 6-3.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Bowdon pushed four runs across the plate en route to a 6-3 victory in the Region 6-A contest.
Bowdon improved to 4-7 overall and 3-1 in the region. Mt. Zion dropped to 15-3 overall and 3-2.
Bowdon outhit Mt. Zion 10-2 on their way to the victory.
Reagan Thompson made her at-bats count from the lead-off spot, belting a homer and driving in two for Bowdon.
Anna Messer finished the victorious night for the Lady Red Devils, pounding out two doubles.
Caroline Huggins continued Bowdon’s extra-base hit display with a triple.
Roze Langley and Maggie Harris also had RBIs en route to the win.
Mt. Zion finished the game with four hits. Savannah Cheeks, Anna Grace Hennesy, and Jordan Kiebrow all singled.
Abby Todd poked a double for the Lady Eagles’ only extra base hit of the contest.
Huggins earned the victory from the pitching circle, finishing with four strikeouts.
Hennesy struck out five for Mt. Zion.
Bowdon 6, Mt. Zion 3Mt. Zion — 200 100 0-3
Bowdon — 200 004 X-6
W-Huggins
L-Hennesy
HR-Reagan Thompson
Carrollton 7, East Paulding 5The Carrollton Lady Trojans improved to 7-7-1 overall with a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over East Paulding on the softball diamond Tuesday night.
Carrollton spotted home standing East Paulding a 5-1 lead after three innings before enjoying an offensive explosion in the fifth.
The Lady Trojans pushed five runs across the plate in the fifth inning and added one more in the sixth.
Carrollton out hit East Paulding 9-8.
Allie Threadgill led the way with two hits and three RBIs.
Kate Albertus finished the contest with three hits and two RBIs.
Olivia Mason also got into the offensive act for the Lady Trojans with a pair of base hits.
Lead-off hitter Scout Jennings ripped a double and scored twice.
Pitcher Jaycie Hand surrendered two home runs but picked up the win recording a strikeout in the victory.
Carrollton 7, East Paulding 5Carrollton--100 050 1-7
E. Paulding--104 000 0-5
W-Hand
L-Lightner
Villa Rica 13, Haralson County 4In a game played on Monday, the Lady Wildcats flexed their offensive muscles with a five-inning mercy-rule victory.
With the win, Villa Rica improved its record to 13-7, while Haralson County dropped to 7-6.
The Lady Wildcats out-hit Haralson County 19-5 and took advantage of several extra base hits, including a home run by Chloe Smith.
Smith, Grace Weldon, Sarah Barrett, Juliana Bravy, Addie Orr, Emily Scara and Audrey Scott also added doubles to the Lady Wildcats’ high powered offense.
Scara and Bravy ended the day with two of the extra-base hits.
Bravy, Scara and Scott had three hits each.
Scott’s impressive day at the plate included two RBIs.
Villa Rica spotted Haralson County a run in the top of the first before breaking open the contest with six in the bottom of the inning and never looking back.
Toree Wofford picked up the win for the Lady Wildcats.
Wofford helped her own cause at the plate with two base hits and an RBI.
Aubrey Kerst also drove in a run for Villa Rica.
Jodi Lowman, Amber Johnson, Mary Katherine Kimbell, Kelsey Garrett, and Abby Brown all reached on base hits for Haralson County.
Garrett and Brown’s base hits were doubles.
Villa Rica 13, Haralson County 4HC-100 30xx-4
VR-612 222 xx-13
W-Wofford
L-Richardson
HR-Smith
Central 8, Northwest Whitfield 0Central 12, Northwest Whitfield 0The Central Lady Lions swept a doubleheader on Tuesday, knocking off Northwest Whitfield with a pair of shutouts.
The Lady Lions won 12-0 and 8-0 in games called by the mercy rule.
With the sweep, Central improved to 16-4.
In the 8-0 victory, Central took control of the contest with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Lions put the game out of reach when they pushed five runs across the plate in the bottom of the third.
Central outhit Northwest Whitfield 8-3.
In the second game, Central pushed nine runs across the plate to take control.
Karley Fuller was unstoppable from the circle winning both games and combining for 13 strikeouts. She finished the day with a one-hitter in the first game and a no-hitter in the second.
Hayden Salter finished with seven RBIs in the doubleheader, including a home run en route to the 12-0 victory.
Fuller showed off her power at the plate with a home run as part of the team’s 8-0 victory.
Emma Shoemaker finished her day at the plate with three RBis. Chelsea Jeffers also had an RBIs.
Mary Beth Griffin, Isabella Ripatti and Maddie Singleton doubled as part of the team’s 12-0 victory.
Central 8, Northwest Whitfield 0NW-000 00-031
Cent-3050X-880
W-Fuller
L-Hayes
HR-Fuller
Central 12, Northwest Whitfield 0NW-000 X01
Central-192-12110
W Fuller
L Hayes
HR Salter
