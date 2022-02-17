The storied career of Brandi Boddy came to an end on Wednesday afternoon at the Birmingham Crossplex as she led the Wolves for the second consecutive day with a second-place finish in the weight throw.
Haley Trammel also picked up a medal on the second day of the meet, winning bronze in the triple jump and leading a contingent of Wolves that scored 12 points in that event.
In the team scoring, the Wolves scored 79 total points at the two-day meet, finishing in third place overall.
Triple Jump — 12 points
Trammel picked up her jump of 11.50m in her second leap of the day. That was one of three attempts where she jumped over 11m at the GSC Championships and she finished behind champion Tytavia Hardy (11.90m) of Mississippi College and second place Carissa Hall (11.56m) of Lee.
Mia Culpepper picked up five points with an 11.38m jump to finish fourth and Meghan Daniels gave the Wolves a point with an eighth-place jump of 10.42m. Trammel also competed in the high jump on Wednesday, finishing 10th with a jump of 1.40m.
Weight Throw — 12 points
Boddy set another school record in the weight throw with a toss of 16.57m, finishing just behind Essences Tornabene of Christian Brothers (16.61m) and giving the Wolves eight points.
Melita-Marie Roachford finished in fifth place with a throw of 15.81m and four points for the Wolves.
60m Dash — 9 points
Hannah Dunston led a three-runner contingent for the Wolves in the 60m dash, equaling her preliminary time with a 7.80 finish in fifth place to score four points in the event.
Mia Culpepper and Kira Montefusco were just behind Dunston in sixth and seventh place, respectively, with times of 7.82 and 7.83 to give the Wolves five points in the 60m dash.
60m Hurdles — 1 point
Freshman Chioma Uwaomah, competing in her first Gulf South Conference Championships, finished in eighth place in Tuesday’s final, scoring a point for the Wolves with a finish of 9.43m.
4x400m Relay
In the final event of the day, the Wolves competed in the 4x400m relay.
Mia Culpepper led off the event for the Wolves, followed by Paischence Collier.
Shamiya Perry took the third leg and Meghan Daniels ran the anchor leg to finish it out.
The Wolves ran the second-fastest time in school history, finishing the relay in 4:03.62.
Distance — 800m and 3000m
Four Wolves, led by Joycelyn TIfrea, competed in the 800m run on Wednesday, with Tifrea finishing 11th with a time of 2:27.60.
Adela Belalohvova finished 13th with a time of 2:33.26, followed closely by Lillian Welter with a time of 2:34.30.
The final finisher was Ama Ahovi, who ran the 800m in 2:37.59. In the 3000m, Alexa Quarles finished with a time of 11:01.59, followed by Coley Branum with a time of 11:17.2, followed by Kendal Sparks with a time of 11:44.9, and Stephanie Beltran checked in with a time of 12:15.2.