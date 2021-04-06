Special to The Times-Georgian
Despite seeing its six-run lead whittled down by the end, the Bowdon High Red Devils baseball club still held off Mt. Zion High for an 8-6 victory to start Friday’s doubleheader.
Mt. Zion, the host school for these two rivalry games, scored four runs in the fifth inning, but it was not enough. Garrett Gordon, Deven Rinehart and Chris Butler came through with RBI to lead the rally.
In the first inning, Bowdon got its offense started when Carter Powell singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
In the bottom of the first inning, Mt. Zion tied things up at one. Gordon grounded out, scoring one run.
Bowdon pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. Luke Rainwater singled on the first pitch he saw to score one run. An error brought in another to the plate, Powell’s sacrifice fly accounted for No. 3, and Rett Thomas doubled on a 1-1 count completing the outburst.
Powell was on the mound for Bowdon allowing eight hits and five runs over 41/3 innings, striking out three. He also led Bowdon hitting himself with two hits.
Rinehart pitched for Mt. Zion allowing seven hits and eight runs over 5 innings, striking out seven. Cohen Hancock threw two innings in relief.
Mt. Zion registered 12 hits in the game. Rinehart, Dylan Roulaine, Wesley Lindler and Jayden Perkins all managed multiple hit. Rinehart went 4-for-4.
The twin-bill continued, and the Red Devils prevailed again 9-5 for their third win in three games over the Eagles. Bowdon began the spring 2021 baseball season 0-8 before reeling off five straight wins. The sweep of MZHS put Bowdon at 8-10 overall before three straight contests with Gordon-Lee, a club that won 17 of its first 19 this current season.
The Red Devils faced Gordon-Lee on the road Tuesday, then a doubleheader between the two takes place Friday, April 9, at BHS.
In Game 2 with the Eagles, Bowdon scored in the first inning when Kiler Cole laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Bowdon tallied more three runs in the second inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Carson Robinson and Andrew Messer, all driving in runs.
Luke Rainwater was Bowdon’s starting pitcher Red Devils Varsity lasting 21/3 innings. He allowed five hits and three runs while striking out one and walking none.
Wesley Lindler, pitching for Mt. Zion, gave up seven hits and seven runs over 6 innings, striking out nine. Cohen Hancock threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Rainwater, Thomas, and Messer each collected two hits to lead Bowdon.
Ausrin Warren and Chris Cohen each had multiple hits for Mt. Zion.