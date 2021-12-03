Local high school basketball teams have returned to the court for the start of the 2021-22 season.
Boys
BOWDON RED DEVILS
Last year: 20-6
The Bowdon Red Devils enjoyed plenty of success last year, finishing 20-6 before falling at the state tournament, losing to Warren County in the Class A playoffs.
So far, the Red Devils haven’t missed a beat, starting the season with a 3-0 record.
Bowdon has a 78-26 victory over Dalton Academy, a 96-69 victory over Atlanta Christian Academy and Fulton Leadership Academy 99-43.
Two of the team’s most prolific scores are back from last year as A.J. Johnson (21.7 PPG) and Kolton Drummond (11.0) are back to lead the Red Devils.
BREMEN BLUE DEVILS
Last Year: 1-22
The Blue Devils are still searching for their first win after dropping to 0-2 after falling 65-46 to Central and 73-65 to Rockmart.
Bremen played Bowdon Friday.
The Blue Devils roster is dotted with a blend of both veteran players and underclassmen.
Point guard Seth Jamison and Cole Quesada come for their senior year. One player to look out for is Nick Richardson. The freshman put up some eye-popping numbers on the football field and brings athletic ability to the basketball court.
CARROLLTON TROJANS
Last year: 10-14
The Trojans come into the season trying to improve on last year’s disappointing record.
Carrollton has started the season with a 1-1 record beating Jonesboro 78-67 and falling to East Coweta 66-54.
Carrollton plays at Hapeville Charter Saturday before opening region play at South Paulding.
Carrollton is still waiting for a handful of players to finish up their football season, including shooting guards Terrell Charmichael and Amari Hall. The two seniors play wide receiver on the football field.
CENTRAL LIONS
Last Year: 18-11
The Lions started the season with the 65-46 win over Bremen.
The Lions are trying to build on last season’s 18-11 record and trip to the Class AAAA playoffs. The season ended a year ago with a 54-40 loss to Miller Grove in the Class 4A playoffs.
A senior heavy team could help the Lions get back to the playoffs.
Point guard Brian Bain, guard Jacobi Almon, power forward Darius Haskins, shooting guard Joseph Bell and shooting guard Caleb Griffis bring experience back to the 2021-22 roster.
HARALSON COUNTY REBELS
Last year: 6-16
The Rebels are 0-2 to start the 2021-22 season.
Haralson County has dropped games to Coosa 55-46, and Heirway Christian 86-62.
Braxton Robinson, Noah Rasmussen, and Jacob Wood are three seniors who will help the Rebels try and improve on last year’s record that saw the squad fall 10-games below .500
HEARD COUNTY BRAVES
Last Year: 11-15
The Heard County Braves beat Starr’s Mill 63-51 for its first victory over the season.
Heard comes into the week with a 1-3 record and has two losses to Newnan, 76-41 and 79-47 and a 51-47 loss to LaGrange.
Jonathan Echols brings plenty of size to the roster. According to the maxprep roster, the sophomore forward is listed as 6 feet, 6 inches. Isaiah O’Neal is also coming off a successful football season and can play either shooting guard or small forward.
MT. ZION EAGLES
Last Year: 6-17
The Mt. Zion Eagles have started the season with a 2-0 record after a 75-54 victory over Dalton Academy in Region 6-A action and a 50-41 win over Pepperell.
Mt. Zion plays its second Region 6-A contest Friday at Atlanta Classical Academy.
Sherrod Montgomery is coming off a successful season on the football field and will try to lead the Eagles to the playoffs on the basketball court.
OAK MOUNTAIN WARRIORS
Last Year: 24-9
A year ago, the Warriors captured the GISA Class AA state title.
Coach Terrell Barkley was named the Class coach of the year.
Cameron Whitaker (3.5 PPG), Bradley Dunn (8.1 PPG), Wilder Evers (8.1 PPG) and Ryan Giegel (5.3 PPG) are back for their senior years and will try to lead the team to back-to-back state titles.
OMA is off to a 5-2 start this year with wins against Mae Johnson, Ramsay, Auburn, Clay-Chalkville, Hewitt-Trussville.
TEMPLE TIGERS
Last Year: 14-13
The Tigers started the season with a 1-0 record after beating Faith Christian 60-45.
Temple plays at Oak Mountain Academy Friday.
The Tigers play at home against Mt. Zion on Saturday.
Temple will try and win with a collection of experienced guards, including Aman Jackson, Samuel Zimbron, Vic Edwards, Shemar Wicker and Issac Rachels.
VILLA RICA WILDCATS
Last Year: 14-11
The Wildcats dropped their first game of the season, falling in a close 63-61 decision to East Paulding.
A year ago, the Wildcats beat Cass 72-67 before falling to Clarke Central 71-57 in the second-round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Wildcats played South Paulding on Thursday, Central on Friday and Harrison on Saturday.
All three games were set to be played at home.
Three seniors will try to lead the Wildcats back to the Class 5A playoffs, including Trevon Sparks, Kannon Roberts and Ty McKey.
Girls
CARROLLTON LADY TROJANS
Last year: 30-2
After finishing as the state runner up a year ago, the Carrollton Lady Trojans are off to a fast start in the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Trojans’ season ended with a hard-fought 64-46 loss to Westlake. It was just Carrollton’s second loss of the season.
Carrollton improved its record to 4-0 Tuesday with a 76-70 victory over East Coweta in a non-region game on the road.
The Lady Trojans built a 17-7 at the end of the first half and extended it to 32-23 at the break.
Carrollton has also posted victories over Jackson, Warner Robins and Collins Hill.
The Lady Trojans open region play next Tuesday at South Paulding.
Several key players are back from last year’s Class 6A runnerup finish including seniors Kehinde Obasuyi, Shamari Vaughn, Marneja Daniel and Jasmine Jones.
HEARD COUNTY LADY BRAVES
Last Year: 20-6
The Lady Braves are trying to build off of last year’s 20-6 record and trip to the Elite 8 as they enter the 2021-22 season.
So far for good. Heard has started the season with a 4-0 record, getting two wins over Newnan 60-21 and 63-28, a 80-23 win over LaGrange, a 53-34 win over Starr Mills.
The Lady Braves bring back plenty of depth from last year’s playoff run. Camille Gaskins, Zekylah Boyd, Mykhia Echols, Alora Cosper bring back senior experience to the team.
BOWDON LADY RED DEVILS
Last Year: 9-12
The Bowdon Lady Red Devils dropped to 1-2 overall with a 41-24 loss to rival Temple.
The Red Lady Red Devils have also lost to Central 47-13.
In the Lady Red Devils’ only victory, Bowdon beat Dalton Academy 47-2.
Bowdon opens Region 6-A play next Tuesday on the road against Armuchee
BREMEN LADY BLUE DEVILS
Last Year: 2-19
The Lady Blue Devils come into the season with hopes of improving on last year’s 2-19 record. Bremen has already matched last year’s victory total with a 2-1 record.
The Lady Blue Devils have knocked off Central 42-28 and LaFayette 42-28.
The Blue Devils play at Woodland Saturday in a non-region contest.
The Lady Blue Devils will pin some of their hopes around a collection of guards including Ansley Shumake and Ja’Naya Ware. Senior Alli Augustin is expected to contribute at either shooting forward or power forward.
CENTRAL LADY LIONS
Last Year: 11-13
With its loss to Bremen, Central fell to 1-2 overall and will try to get back on track Friday against Villa Rica on the road.
The Lady Lions lost to Darlington 44-28 and Bremen 38-31.
Central was scheduled to take on Villa Rica Friday.
Isabella Ripatti, who helped the Central Lady Lions win a state title in softball enters her junior year on the basketball court. Senior Payton Bryan and Faith Walker and LaKendra Miller enter their senior years.
HARALSON LADY REBELS
Last Year: 17-7
The Lady Rebels enjoyed plenty of success last year finishing 17-7 with a trip to the Class AA playoffs.
Haralson County’s season ended with a 71-38 loss to Raburn County.
Haralson County is off to a 1-1 start this season with a 32-30 win over Coosa.
The Lady Rebels fell to Mt. Zion 50-34 earlier this season.
Lauren Bridges, Chloe Hyatt, and Mallory Garner are back for their senior years after helping lead the team to the playoffs last year.
MT. ZION LADY EAGLES
Last Year: 21-8
The Lady Eagles have jumped out to a 5-1 record and a 1-0 mark in Region 6-A.
The Lady Eagles have picked up wins against Chamblee (54-37), Haralson County (50-34), Woodland (61-36), Walker (60-14) and Dalton Academy (62-4).
The victory against Dalton Academy was the Region 6-A opener.
Last year’s success came despite the Lady Eagles’ youth, which is good news for Mt. Zion fans as they bring back plenty of experience from the squad that went two rounds into the playoffs before falling to Greenville.
Jordan Kiebrow and Shannon Hudgins are the only two seniors listed on this year’s team.
OAK MOUNTAIN LADY WARRIORS
Last year: 12-19
The Lady Warriors dropped to 2-8 overall with its only victories coming against Mae Jamison and Parker, both schools from Alabama.
Abby Gordon comes back for her senior year and is expected to be one of the team’s scoring leaders. Tamia Threatt also returned for her senior year after contributing to the team’s 12-win season a year ago.
TEMPLE LADY TIGERS
Last Week: 5-21
The Lady Tigers will try and build on Tuesday night’s 41-24 victory over Bowdon.
The win over the Red Devils improved their record to 2-2.
Temple returns to action on Friday against GISA power Oak Mountain Academy.
The LadyTigers also beat Faith Christian 36-31.
Temple suffered losses against Pepperell and South Paulding.
VILLA RICA LADY WILDCATS
Last Season: 7-17
The Lady Wildcats have opened the 2021-22 victory with a 67-53 victory over Mays and a 56-54 win over East Paulding.
The Lady Wildcats closed out the week with a game Thursday against South Paulding, Central on Friday and Harrison on Saturday.
Senior Keleah Bailey comes into the season with the ability to play three positions-small forward, power forward, and center.