Baseball Trojans only concerned about next game

Any return to normalcy in the sports world would begin with completing unfinished business — or at least not letting major accolades like ‘champion’ go vacant for more than one year.
The NCAA just crowned national champions in men’s and women’s basketball, something that did not happen in 2020. Some baseball fans finally got to let out long pent-up frustrations against a team accused early last year of cheating its way to a World Series title. No fans were allowed in Major League stadiums during the 60-game campaign of 2020, but they are back now, though in limited capacity.
Closer to home, the Carrollton High baseball club defeated Cartersville High 6-0 on March 12, 2020, to remain undefeated at 13-0. But there would be no further push to win a championship, region or state, when all Georgia students never returned to campus for the remainder of the term.
It was no fluke either, what the Trojans accomplished. That team under head coach Scott Johnson had five juniors on their way to signing college letters-of-intent early in their senior year. Four of those were to Division I institutions, two in the Southeastern Conference.
One more senior, Chaz Hickman, will be signing April 14 with Snead State Community College in Alabama.
As the necessary precautions were made against the COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled the 2020 spring finals, the Georgia High School Association began crowning state champions again by the end of the calendar year.
There’s no making up for what was lost in 2020, but the Trojans did not slow down from March of last year until the 2021 season began Feb. 17. Johnson’s group isn’t perfect, but 21-1 is close enough and good enough to be in the MaxPreps Class national top 10 at No. 10.
The only thing they hope keeps them off the field this year is inclement weather, which is possible for a battle of top teams nationally in neighboring Alabama.
Carrollton is set to play at Auburn High School late Thursday afternoon, and Auburn sports a 24-2 record and is one spot ahead of MaxPreps’ national poll, No. 9.
This is the only game that concerns Johnson; certainly not any remaining region game or state playoff round. He doesn’t want to take too much time fretting over what was lost in 2020. He said they knew before the Cartersville non-region game that it was the last one for at least two weeks.
“We’re trying to ignore (last year) right now,” said Johnson. “I’m sure the kids who graduated last year will always think about that. Even this year’s team, later on, will think about that. But right now, everybody who’s back is zeroed in on right now.”
Then there was what Johnson called a feeling of “helplessness,” not knowing when Carrollton or any other school could proceed with plans for a new season. He doesn’t want to feel that way in any facet of life.
“I’m glad we’re able to play now,” said Johnson. “Our kids so far have been healthy. Hopefully we’ll stay that way.”
The Trojans got back together for workouts in January, and after making out the teams for varsity and junior varsity held three weeks of practice for the season opener.
“We hit the ground running,” said Johnson. “We didn’t look real sharp against Woodland in that first game. But we did what we needed to.”
The coach picked up some early competition in the form of two mini-tournaments at Lake Point’s multi-field complex in Cartersville. Carrollton was in two four-team pools in two weekends and swept all of the games. That included knocking off a top 7A squad from North Paulding 8-4 and Blessed Trinity 1-0.
The program wasn’t taking any chances of losing another senior night, staging that Feb. 24.
The only loss so far was in another tournament setting, this one against schools outside of Georgia. Cullman High of Alabama knocked the Trojans off 12-3.
“The senior class definitely drives this team,” said Johnson, though it isn’t all 12th graders. He said junior Ace Williamson and sophomore Cade Cosper get significant playing time.
“The majority of the starters are seniors. The junior class is talented and they are being patient. They know what their roles are. They are excited about what they can do for next year.
“This team is about pitching first and foremost, defense after that. We have to find a way to use the other elements of the game, which are hitting and base running. If we can win three out of four of those categories every night, we’ll be successful.”
On the pitching staff, senior and Mercer signee Colton Cosper is 5-0, and Johnson said when the left-hander is one, he can be “really, really good.”
Even an off day is good enough with Cosper, he said.
Also at 5-0 is senior and fellow lefty Eli Runyan, who signed with South Alabama. Johnson said he’s about throwing strikes, looking for outs — not necessarily strikeouts — and not walking batters. Colten’s brother Cade Cosper is 3-0 and the first option out of the bullpen, especially when as a right-hander he can follow the lefty.
Carrollton’s success has come with an injury obstacle to Samuel Simpson — a senior who signed with South Carolina — five games into the year. Simpson recently returned after knee surgery, but Johnson said he’s still trying to find his pitching form, something he would like to work on provided games later this week don’t get rained out.
“We’ve had guys here and there that had little things happen,” said Johnson about the team’s injuries. “We have to have the mentality that whoever is out, somebody has to step up. Here, we have really good players not playing a lot of innings. It’s not getting ready, they have to be ready.”
The offensive leader for the Trojans is Bear Madliak, senior catcher signed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Senior shortstop Parker Willis has had a good year at the plate with a high on-base percentage. Williamson, Johnson noted, is bringing in many of the game-winning runs with clutch hits.
Willis signed with Southern Union in Alabama. As a shortstop, Willis is like the defensive coordinator doing things influential to a game Johnson said most fans don’t notice.
“The best part about this year for me is every single day,” said Johnson, a coach of strong faith whose first priority for his staff is to build relationships. “The whole journey. If I just look to the outcome, the playoffs or region championship … that’s going to be very disappointing if the outcome is not what I’m wanting it to be. That’s not what this season is about.
“I can’t coach a game that hasn’t happened yet. I want my kids to focus one game at a time. We have to approach each game like it’s the only thing that matters. Playoffs will be here soon enough.
“It’s a fun team, a challenging team because they are so good. We have to find ways to keep them engaged and challenged to achieve higher than what they already achieved.”