New Villa Rica High School head football coach Tim Barron recently brought together 66 rising eighth graders and 64 more about to enter seventh and sixth grade for a football combine.
“We were excited,” said Barron about the “buzz” that’s out there for the Wildcat program. “There seems to be more excitement.”
The students came from Bay Springs Middle School and Villa Rica Middle School, and Barron said the objective was for his coaches to get in touch with the players, for them to get to know each other and set the tone for the upcoming summer workouts. They did everything from running 40-yard dashes to getting players sized for their football equipment.
“Sometimes, it’s tough to evaluate them at that level,” said Barron about what he saw in this group of youngsters. “But there are quite a few athletes we are excited about.”
In the upcoming week, it will be time for the 2021 Villa Rica High School players — including rising freshmen currently in middle school — to have their three-day spring combine. This, Barron said, will also involve running drills and other activities like throwing a medicine ball and broad jumps. The week includes a parent meeting where the new Wildcat staff will again set the tone for the summer and look towards the 2021 season.
As a special bonus, those who participated on Villa Rica’s recent state championship weightlifting team will receive their commemorative rings.
To add to about how excitement is building for the new Wildcat era under Barron, a state championship winning coach from his days at Heard County High, he said a recent silent auction raised around $18,000 for the program. While that’s a good number of funds, Barron said the auction will be a new tradition he expects to do even better in a year’s time once people see what develops in Villa Rica. What’s developing now is the renovations to Sam MacIntyre Stadium. Barron said it is expected the players will have field access on or right after the July 4th holiday.