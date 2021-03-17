Barron busy man taking over VRHS football

There are a few ‘1s’ in the goals of the new head football coach for Villa Rica High School.
Every football team that takes the fields of Georgia wants to be No. 1 at the season’s end. That will be no different when the Wildcats see their first game under a state-title winning coach, Tim Barron. The leader of the 2018 champion in Class AA at Heard County High School, Barron departed Franklin after 19 seasons to jump into the Carroll County scene, the same county he played his college football at West Georgia.
Barron didn’t just set up his new shop on the Villa Rica High campus. His reach in building this program extended to the middle school level to get everyone into one purple and gold mindset.
It was three months ago that Barron took the job at Villa Rica, and every day since has been “super, super busy.”
“There is a huge commitment within this community to turn this program around,” he said about the team that went 4-5 last season and last finished above .500 in 2011. “When you come in from the outside, it’s not just fixing what’s going on at the high school. It’s fixing your middle school football program. It’s a whole lot tied into a lot of things.
“Every day, it’s two or three meetings. It’s crunching numbers. It’s been a pretty big overhaul as far as what we’re trying to accomplish. The thing that’s exciting about it is from the system level to the board level there is a commitment to Villa Rica to make sure that it’s going to have every chance it can to be successful.”
Everyone in the building, Barron said, wants to see football fixed. That’s administrators and coaches from other athletic programs. He’s had “super” encounters with the two middle school principals finding willingness to make changes. That will go a long way in the new coach making a difference, he feels.
“Right now, the varsity staff is in place,” said Barron. “The middle school staff is in place at Bay Springs. We are completing the staff at Villa Rica Middle. Our plan is to be one program … so we see ourselves as one. We are all Villa Rica, all going to be in purple and gold, all are going to work together.”
Another step for Barron as a coach is adapting to his personnel. He is learning a whole new set of names and what the young people attached to those names can do on the football field. He wants to roll out a football team that’s physical and strong.
“Obviously, we’re not there right now,” said Barron. “Once we put our stamp on what we want to be — we want to be a very physical football team and a very strong football team.”
Barron walked on at West Georgia as somebody who loved football. Even as he describes himself as one not good enough for a scholarship, he still found playing time and also served as a student assistant coach under then head man Charlie Fisher. Barron entered the high school coaching ranks professionally in 1994 as an assistant at Alexander High in Douglasville for five years. For three years he was Alexander’s head man, but found the position a little overwhelming.
“As a head coach, I was too young and not ready,” said Barron. “I knew I needed to go somewhere else and learn.”
And so Barron became … a head football coach again. Heard County’s job opened up at this time. He was coaching with two good friends, and they all decided to take a look at this other opportunity. They attended a basketball game and decided to stay.
“Even though we didn’t have a good record going into it to put on a resume, we found a way to get the job,” said Barron, whose overall coaching record stands at 163-91. “The year before we got there (Heard was) 0-11.”
Barron and company turned that around dramatically going 10-2 in year No. 1.
“Having that early success was huge,” he said. “From that point on we feel like we built one of the better AA programs in the state of Georgia.”
It all culminated with the 2018 state title, and Barron said that boosted the community more than himself.
“A winning football program not only brings a school together, but a community together,” he said.
Coming back to Carroll County, Barron said the commitment to success from the central office and board extends to all of its schools. The Sam MacIntyre Stadium project is underway to bring in a new artificial field, track, home bleachers and concessions, and Barron can’t wait to see what excitement that brings to the program.
There is also a need to reflect how at this time last year schools were shutting down and athletic seasons were cancelled as a COVID-19 pandemic was just declared. A new school year did begin as did high school sports, but Barron said it was the longest year for him and everyone else involved in academics.
“I’m sure it was tough on kids, but the logistics issues and the management issues, pushing seasons back, worrying if we are going to get quarantined, it was difficult for everybody,” said Barron. “It was a difficult year to be in education. It’s continued to be a challenge.”
In switching jobs at this time in history, Barron said Carroll County already had a hold of the situation and the VRHS administration is quite strict about maintaining a safe environment. He said the set-up started as not having as many students in the building at one time, and so this was the first week with everyone five days a week.
“We still have some kids on virtual we are not getting to see every day,” said Barron. “That part’s a challenge when you are trying to get to know kids. I’ve been tied up with trying to fix so many issues that I haven’t been in front of the kids as much as I want. I’m looking forward to the time when I can just be with the kids, talk football and do football.”
A good chance for that would be in the spring, and the setup Barron explained he will do is a combine. He said the Georgia High School Association gives a choice of two scrimmages or spring practice with one scrimmage. He prefers the two scrimmages so that, for example, somebody on the baseball team doesn’t get hurt and misses that season. Plus, he said a bulk of their incoming coaches are still at their current schools.
“Right now, I think we are a go (for the summer),” said Barron. “Everything I’m hearing from GHSA, unless something drastic would change with COVID, that we are on track to having a normal summer, as normal as you can have. Protecting the kids is still going to be there, but I think we will be able to have all on our campus at the same time.”