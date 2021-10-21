The Central Lions varsity cross-country teams competed at the Pickens and Grinnin cross meet last Saturday.
In girls action, the Lady Lions varsity was second with 95 points, while the boys finished ninth overall with 234 points.
Leading the way for the Central girls team was Anna Ayers (21:24), who was ninth.
Lorlei Daughtery (21:25) was 10th, Allyah Ayers (22:04) was 15th (22:04), Bella Abernathy (22:39), Karley Bowen (23:09) was 37th, Jessica Miller (23:21) was 41st and Hannah Hembree (23:33) was 46th.
Parker Ferguson was the first Lions across the finish line, taking fifth-place (17:45).
Also for Central, Clint Rainwater (18:13) was 19th, Benjamin Haralson (18:57) was 45th, Tyler Roden (19:47) was 88th, David Taylor (20:18) was 101st and Matthew Trotti (20:44) was 112th.
At the ninth annual Coach Wood Invitational the Carrollton boys finished 29th and the Lady Trojans 30th.
Noah Martinson (16:55) was the first runner across the finish line for the Trojans, taking 97th.
Jeb Jackson (17:12) was 122nd, Hagan Russell (17:46) was 189th, Nathan Moseley (17:49) was 191st, Hudson Blackmon (18:23) was 227th, Daniel Neill (18:35.44) was 236th and Karson Davis (18:35:88) was 237th.
For the Carrollton girls, Alexia Walter (21:41) was 162nd, Allison Batts (22:02) was 189th, Georgia Noori (22:03) was 191st, Jaylyn Rooks (22:11) was 200th, Marissa Johnson (22:28) was 213th, Kate Mills (22:49) was 231 and Ava Caldwell (22:53) was 233rd.