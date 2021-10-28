Long-time Bremen High School wrestling coach Tony Armas can’t help but get excited this time of year.
That’s because he’s about to roll the wrestling mats out for another season with the Blue Devils.
For Armas, it will be year No. 29 as the school’s head coach.
He also had a short stint at Irwin County before landing at Bremen.
It was at Irwin where he first made a name for himself helping the school win a state title.
Since arriving in the west Georgia community, the veteran coach has turned Bremen into a GHSA state wrestling power.
With it has come a paper trail covered with plenty of impressive accolades.
It was recently announced that Armas will be inducted into the Georgia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for a lifetime of service to the sport.
“I am just really honored and humbled by it. Somebody must have seen something good in me,” Armas jokes.
The banquet was held in Duluth.
Armas has won more than 500 matches, and led his teams to six traditional and four dual state titles.
The veteran coach’s teams have finished second at the state meet 25 times.
He has also watched more than 60 wrestlers ascend to the top of the victory podium after winning individual state titles.
“It’s been a fun ride,” he said.
Armas has never taken his career too seriously and even has unique ways to celebrate when things don’t always go his way. After losing his 100th dual meet of his career, he rescued a dog and named it Pebbles.
“She is just a mutt,” he said.
Armas never planned on teaching and coaching permanently.
The history and government teacher had a different career path in mind.
Armas wanted to stay in the classroom for a few years and then head on to law school.
The law profession’s loss is definitely the teaching and coaching profession’s gain.
He has influenced the lives of hundreds of students and athletes over the years and has no regrets about his decision to stay in education.
Coaching was a good fit for the man who played sports, including wrestling when he was in high school.
Years after his students stopped walking the halls of Bremen High School, he still stays in touch with many of them.
“One of the things I find really special is when my former students and athletes come back and stay in touch. They have families of their own now and it’s special to see how their lives have turned out,” he said.
Even after all this time, he has never lost his passion for coaching high school wrestling.
“It’s still a lot of fun,” he said.
Armas wants his wrestlers to have fun and enjoy the experience.
Wrestling has evolved since Armas first started coaching. There are now training centers where high school wrestlers can work on getting better year round.
“Wrestlers have great opportunities now to keep getting better,” he
said.
However, Armas doesn’t want wrestlers to become totally consumed by the sport.
“I like it when they are involved in a wide variety of activities,” he said.
The past two years have been challenging as schools and athletic teams have dealt
with the Covid-19 pandemic that for a
time shutdown all GHSA sanctioned sports.
“It was good to get back to normal last year,” he said. “If you can wrestle through the pandemic, you can do almost anything. The GHSA has done a great job in the way they have handled things.”
The pandemic
gave Armas an even greater appreciation for how he makes his living.
Practice and matches became something he and his team didn’t take for granted.
“We just enjoyed every time we were together,” he said. “We weren’t sure if things were going to get shut down again and it would be the last time we were together
for awhile.”
Armas’ love of coaching isn’t limited just to the wrestling team, he is also an assistant coach with the school’s football team where he coaches the 4-2 Blue Devils’ secondary.
“They sort of let me hang around the football team,” he said.
The next couple of weeks will be busy for the veteran coach as he helps the Blue Devils’ football team make a run at the playoffs, but also
start wrestling practice for the 2021-22 season.
However, that’s just another day at the office for Hall of Fame Wrestling Coach Tony Armas.